Gloucester's outdoor track and field team saw its first Northeastern Conference Dual Meet action on Tuesday with Salem visiting Newell Stadium.
Both the boys and girls squads opened up the season on a high note with dominant victories over the Witches. The boys, who are fresh off the heels of a NEC South championships in the "Fall 2" indoor season, came away with a 113.5-19.5 victory. The girls, on the other hand, picked up a 97-18 win.
The Gloucester boys were led by a pair of first place finishes from Trevor Fulford and Andrew Coelho. Fulford won the long jump (16-feet-10) and the 110m hurdles (18.7) while Coelho won the triple jump (39-feet) and the 800m (2:09.3).
Other first place finishes came from Luke Walkama in the discus (97-feet-9), Ewan McCarthy in the javelin (108-feet-9), Michael Moffett in the 400m hurdles (68.3), Luke Smith in the 100m (12.8), Kayky Barbosa in the 200m (26.7), Sam Ashwell in the 400m (60.3) and Will Kenney in the 2-mile (9:51.5).
The Gloucester girls had four runners turn in multiple first place finishes. Ella Young won the high jump (4-feet-6) and the 400m hurdles (82.3), Darcy Muller won the long jump (14-feet-9) and the 200m (28.3), Jenna Smith won the triple jump (30-feet-5) and the 100m (16.0) and Sarah Baker won the javelin (59-feet-7) and the 100m hurdles (22.9).
Gloucester also got first place finishes from Linda Toromo in the shot put (21-feet-10), Rumi Thomas in the discus (70-feet-1), Caelie Patrick in the 800m (2:41.2) and Mackay Brooks in the mile (6:19.9).
The Fishermen return to NEC dual meet action on Tuesday when Winthrop visits Newell Stadium (4:30 p.m.).