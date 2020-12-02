The fall 2020 high school sports season was a typical season at Manchester Essex. Typical meaning all teams contended for a CAL championship with multiple teams winning and several individuals earning impressive accolades within the league.
Of the six fall sports teams competing for the Hornets this fall, five of them put forth a winning record with two winning the Cape Ann League Baker Division championships and the other three finishing second in the league.
The Hornets also had three individuals earn CAL Baker Player of the Year Honors in Lily Athanas of the field hockey team, Naderson Curtis of the boys soccer team and Will Kenney of the boys cross country team
Leading the way this fall was the school's field hockey program, another sign that it was a typical fall sports season.
Head coach Kara Crovo's squad may have dropped its first game, but the Hornets took off from there with eight straight wins to finish the season at 8-1-1. That was not only best in the CAL Baker Division, for the sixth season in a row, but best in the entire Cape Ann League.
Manchester Essex found success with a balanced attack that includes the highest scoring offense in the league. The one-two punch of Athanas and freshman Cailie Patrick was too much for most teams to handle. Combine that with a stellar defense which allowed just over a goal per game led by Hadley Levendusky and goalie Paige Garlitz and you get the outright league champion.
The Hornets boys cross country team also won the CAL Baker Division with head coach Mark Dawson earning the league's Coach of the Year honors.
Kenney lead the way for the Hornets as he was the individual victor in every one of his races this season while Cormac Edgerton was a great complement at the top of the lineup. The Hornets were a perfect 4-0 against CAL Baker opposition with its only loss coming to Kinney Division power Newburyport.
On the soccer field, the Hornets boys had their streak of four straight CAL Baker titles snapped, but they still had a strong season, finishing just one point in the standings out of first place.
Junior striker Naderson Curtis earned Baker Division Player of the Year honors as he led the Baker Division's highest scoring offense in goals this season. Senior midfielder Tommy Bowen was also a force for the Hornets with senior captain Jack Roberts leading a stingy defense.
Manchester Essex finished up at 5-3-2 and looked like the Division 4 North state tournament threat it usually is.
On the girls side, the Hornets finished up at 4-3-3, tied for second in the league with Amesbury. The team was built on balance with Elizabeth Loring and Dasa Hase leading the offense and Rachel Albertazzi the defense.
The Hornets played in a lot of tight games this season with seven of 10 games decided by a goal or less.
The school's golf team also turned in a top two performance in the CAL Baker Division. After winning the league in 2019, the team finished just a game back of first place Rockport this fall.
The Hornets actually split two matches against the Vikings, but its win in the Old Cape Ann Classic at Essex County Club was a non-league affair. Senior captains Sean O'Neil and Charlie Gendron were an elite duo at the top of the lineup this fall as the team was consistently putting up big scores in the Stabelford system, scoring below 120 just once all season.