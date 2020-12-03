In early September, it was looking like there would not even be a fall sports season in Gloucester. But by October, the Northeastern Conference reversed course on its decision to move the fall season to early 2021 and go backing from the necessary local officials to have an abbreviated season.
The season was cut in half and there was nothing to play for in terms of conference or state championships, but that did not have an impact on the product on the athletic fields. The sports had to undergo some safety changes due to COVID-19 guidelines, but the games were played with the same passion and focus they always were.
At the end of the season, the boys soccer and field hockey teams stood tall with the most successful seasons for Gloucester.
The boys soccer team had a very interesting go of things en route to an 8-2 mark. The Fishermen were scheduled to move from the NEC North to the South Division with Masconomet entering the conference. But three of the six schools in the South Division -- Lynn Classical, Lynn English and Winthrop -- did not play this fall as Lynn and Winthrop were in the "red" designation.
That meant Saugus and Salem were Gloucester's only NEC South opponents. The Fishermen ended up with a dominant showing against the South going 4-0 against the Witches and Sachems. Gloucester was also successful against the North with two wins over Danvers and a wins over Swampscott and Beverly, the latter being the defending NEC North champs.
Gloucester was an offensive juggernaut this fall led by junior Andrew Coelho, who could score from just about anywhere near the net en route to a team-high 14 goals. Senior Robert Mugabe was also a serious offensive talent while Owen Hardy led the midfield with his two-way game. Junior Max Sperry was clutch in goal with a defense led by junior Jack Patten shining in front of him.
It was an odd season for the Fishermen had a two week pause in the middle of the season forcing them to finish the year with five games in a week. They went 4-1 in that stretch.
Gloucester looked like a legitimate contender in Division 3 North this season and would have contended for the NEC South crown if it were up for grabs.
The Fishermen field hockey team was up to its usual antics this fall as one of the premier programs in the conference. Gloucester finished up at 7-2-1 this fall, the second best record in the NEC behind only Masco, which dominated in just about every sport.
The team had to play half of the season without the program's all time leading scorer, Mia Salah, who finished up her career with 124 points on 71 goals, also a program record. The Fishermen were 5-1 with Salah on the field.
Gloucester was still able to play well in her absence as fellow senior captains Ella Marshall, Kelsey Lowthers and Mia Wheeler all turned in All Conference level performances. Marshall was the team's go-to scorer with Salah out while still patrolling the middle of the field and covering tons of ground. Lowthers had the midfield locked down against every opponent while Wheeler was a serious weapon in goal.
The future also looks bright as several underclassmen had breakout seasons including the freshman forward duo of Ella Costa and Abby Lowthers.
The girls team also turned in a solid showing this fall. With the Lynn schools and Winthrop out, Gloucester's schedule became much more difficult as the NEC North Division is extremely top heavy. But the Fishermen were still competitive along the way, picking up three wins on the year, two against Salem and another against defending NEC South champion Saugus.
Junior Darcy Muller established herself as one of the best offensive threats in the NEC as she had several multi-goal games this fall. Senior captain Rumi Thomas led a stout defense.
The golf team also had a competitive season with close matches against all comers. Junior Jack Costanzo led the way at the top of the lineup with Jack Delaney, Dylan Orlando and Ryan Bergin also picking up key points along the way. Gloucester returns six of its eight top golfers next season.
The cross country program had a bit of a rebuilding season, but there was an influx of young talent that makes the future look bright. Harry Pelosi and Max Littman led the way. The girls were powered by a roster of all freshman with Faith Castelluci showing off some serious potential.