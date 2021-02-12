The Manchester Essex boys and girls basketball team finished up the regular season on Wednesday, each with a win over Rockport. The end of the regular season, however, does not mean the end of the season for both Hornets squads as both have qualified for the CAL Tournament, which will take place next week.
Dates, times and locations are still being ironed out as the league as a whole has not yet finished the hoop season, which concludes tonight. Still, the CAL Baker field is set on both the boys and girls side, and both should make for very interesting tournaments.
The CAL Baker boys tournament looks especially strong with no clear cut favorite and four teams in Manchester Essex, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich and Amesbury that can all beat each other on any given night.
Manchester Essex (7-3) is the only Baker Division team to take down Hamilton-Weham (8-2), which finishes the regular season on Friday night against Lynnfield, needing a win to lock up the No. 1 seed.
The Hornets and Generals would meet in the finals of the tournament if they are to play a second time, and it would make for a great game. The two rivals went toe-to-toe earlier this month with Manchester Essex edging out a five-point win, snapping a tie game with under three seconds to play. Both teams have some serious size and physicality, which made for an entertaining battle in the paint. Both teams can also shoot and run the floor if needed making them the two teams to beat in the boys Baker Division.
The Hornets and Generals, however, will not have an easy first round matchup whether it be against Amesbury (2-8) or Ipswich (4-4). Amesbury holds a win over Manchester Essex and has one of the league's most dangerous scorers in Cam Keliher. Ipswich, on the other hand, has been tough on every team in the league.
Manchester Essex is more than capable of winning this tournament thanks to a balanced offense and its size inside. Hamilton-Wenham is the only team in the Baker where Manchester Essex will not have a size advantage. Frank Wood, Jack Shaw (the team's leading scorer) and Will Larson are all big bodies that can rebound with the best of them. If the Hornets can score consistently they will be in great shape as the defense is there every night.
On the girls side, Amesbury (7-2), the Baker Division regular season champ, is the heavy favorite, having beat the other three teams in the field handily. Manchester Essex enters at 5-5 and is battling for that No. 2 spot with 4-5 Ipswich, which finishes up the regular season tonight. Hamilton-Wenham (3-8) is also in the field.
Manchester Essex may be in a bit of an underdog role but the team has won three of its last four heading into the postseason and is 1-2 against the rest of the field with a win over Hamilton-Wenham.
The Hornets' loss to Ipswich, however, was the season opening game and Manchester Essex has really settled into its identity and found its scoring roles with Gianna Huet's shooting leading the way, and the slashing game of Lily Athanas and post game of Emma Fitzgerald complementing that.
Manchester Essex head coach Lauren Dubois is known for her adjustments when facing teams a second time, the Hornets will have something up their sleeve for at least one of the teams that beat them in the regular season.