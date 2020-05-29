The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all spring sports for Massachusetts High School teams, but that didn’t stop the Rockport softball program from honoring its seniors.
Vikings seniors Lauren Ryan and Holly Gagnon did not have a chance to play their final high school season, so head coach Julie Ryan took matters into her own hands by honoring her two seniors in a makeshift senior day ceremony in her front yard on Lattof Farm Circle.
“I’m so proud of both of them and wanted them to have their day, because they have participated in so many of these for their teammates,” Julie Ryan said. “It was good to be able to honor them.”
The Vikings were scheduled to finish off the regular season this past Tuesday, so coach Ryan had the team’s underclassmen salute their two seniors in a drive by parade, where teammates brandished signs of encouragement.
A short ceremony then took place where both seniors were recognized with picture collages, flowers, and by catching a ceremonial first pitch thrown by their respective parents.
Both seniors figured to be instrumental players on a Rockport team that was looking promising for 2020.
Gagnon did not play as a junior but was back on the team as a senior and expected to contribute in the outfield and the middle of the batting order.
“She’s a great outfielder who I was really looking forward to coaching again this season,” Julie Ryan said. “She is always a positive role model for the younger players, she is a powerful bat and she’s an absolute joy to have on the team.”
Lauren Ryan, on the other hand, was slated to be one of the Cape Ann League’s elite players. 2020 was scheduled to be her sixth varsity season and she was a first team All Cape Ann League selection as a sophomore and a junior, hitting .500 with seven home runs while playing multiple positions in the field.
“She was willing to play anywhere and took pride in learning every position on the field,” Julie Ryan said. “She has a ton of experience and was great working with the underclassmen.”
Lauren Ryan will be attending Quinnipiac University in the fall and will attempt to walk on to its Division 1 softball program. Gagnon will be attending Massachusetts College of Pharmaceuticals and Health in the fall.