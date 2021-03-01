Manchester Essex head football coach Jeff Hutton went through a wide range of emotions as the "Fall 2" season approached.
"I went from thinking there was a really slim chance of a season happening in the fall to thinking we had a really good chance to get a season in after seeing how basketball season went," the Hornets' head coach said. "As it gets closer you start to get pumped but you were still cautiously optimistic."
After months of uncertainty, Hutton and the Hornets were finally able to take the field for preseason workouts last Monday and now have a week of practices in the books in preparation for the regular season opener.
Manchester Essex, which is coming off of an 8-2 campaign and a Division 7 North Finals berth in 2019, went through the standard three days of non-padded practices and have since moved on to shoulder pats and helmets with full padded practices starting this week.
A week in Hutton has been happy with what he has seen from his team, which has a healthy 41 players on the roster at the moment.
"The kids have been looking forward to this since the end of last season and it shows," said Hutton, who is entering his sixth season as head coach. "The energy at practice is great and I think everyone is just happy to be able to hang out again."
The game on the field will look the same as no restrictions and modifications were put into play. The run up to football season, however, has been much different.
Instead of the summer months leading into the start of preseason workouts, a number of players jumped right from the winter season into football season. Those that did not play a winter sport had to work out on their own.
"The athletes who played basketball are all in great shape and a lot of the others who didn't stayed self motivated in the offseason," Hutton said. "The pace is a little different but we're getting a lot done. We have enough veterans back where we can run plays smoothly."
The Hornets are currently slated to open the season on Saturday, March 20 at Triton, but the schedule is still subject to change. Georgetown, Manchester Essex's final regular season opponent, had its season shut down by the school, leaving the Hornets with five games on its current schedule.
The team is scheduled to hold a scrimmage this coming weekend and another next weekend with North Reading, which could turn into the regular season opener.
"We are waiting to see what happens with Georgetown but we could add another game in that first week," Hutton said. "We want to get in as many as we can but we will see how we progress in the next week."
Manchester Essex played an independent schedule in 2019, but will be back in the Cape Ann League due to the abbreviated nature of the season. In addition to Triton, the Hornets will be taking on Amesbury, Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham in CAL Baker action along with a crossover game against Lynnfield.