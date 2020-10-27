The Gloucester girls soccer team was under a lot of pressure from Saugus in Tuesday afternoon's Northeastern Conference clash at Newell Stadium.
The visiting Sachems carried the play territorially for most of the match, had a significant edge on shots on goal and scoring chances. Gloucester, however, had the edge in the only place that matters, the scoreboard.
Junior captain Darcy Muller's 16th minute goal held up the rest of the way as the Fishermen snapped a three-game losing skid with a 1-0 victory to move to 3-2 on the season.
"Our defense did a lot of good things today," Gloucester head coach Jess Boardway said. "The communication was much better than it has been and it was nice to see them execute what we've been working on at practice."
Freshman Aleena Dort got the start in goal on Tuesday after starting on defense in the early stages of the season. She had great command of the box and picked up nine saves for the shutout win.
The defense in front of Dort was also very good. Led by senior captain Rumi Thomas and junior Ais Cook, the Gloucester defense was able to limit any quality chances from Saugus. While the Sachems put a bunch of shots towards net, the vast majority of those shots were either from distance or from tough angles.
Boardway was quick to praise the play of her senior captain at sweeper.
"Rumi was the communicator," she said. "That's a key piece for us and she makes sure everyone is in the right place and working together."
There wasn't a ton of room for scoring chances on the Saugus defense as sweeper Madison Goyetche took care of most of Gloucester's rushes and inlet passes before anything could get started. But Gloucester took advantage of a quality chance late in the first quarter.
Sophomore Sophia Picano slid a pass in between two defenders and hit Muller in stride. Muller then put on the breaks after racing down the left wing and finished from just inside the far post for a 1-0 Gloucester lead.
"Their sweeper was one of the better athletes we have faced this season," Boardway said. "A lot of times we were kicking it right to her. But that was a great pass to get Darcy some room and she finished with a great shot."
From there Saugus pushed hard for the tying goal, but Gloucester prevented the visitors from getting the equalizer.
The Sachems' best chance came in the middle of the third quarter when a Gloucester foul set up a free kick from just outside the box. Jessica Carter's shot looked like it was going in as it got past the keeper, but a perfectly positioned Muller was able to kick the ball out of midair from just inside the left post and out of harms way to preserve the lead.
Gloucester returns to action on Tuesday at Swampscott (5:30 p.m.).