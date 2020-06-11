Silveria steps down as GHS boys hoop coach

The Gloucester boys basketball program will have a new leader at the helm for the 2020-21 season. Khris Silveria stepped down from his post as head coach of the program after a four year stint.
Silveria, who is also heavily involved in both the boys and girls youth travel leagues, cited family commitments for his reason to step aside.
"It was something I had to think long and hard about but I think it was time," Silveria said. "I have a daughter heading into her freshman year at GHS and a son in seventh grade eligible to play for the Middle School team. You only get one chance to watch them play in high school and I decided it was the right thing to do."
The Gloucester High School and Salem State University Hall of Fame basketball player took over as GHS head coach in the 2016-17 season. He led the program to a 48-38 record over the last four seasons and brought some serious stability to the program.
Gloucester has qualified for the postseason in each of the last three seasons (and six of the last seven) and won a state tournament game two seasons in a row for the first time in program history with wins in 2019 and 2020. The team's run to the Division 2 North Semifinals a season ago matches the deepest tournament run in program history.
"I had a great time and it was four successful seasons, going to the tournament in three of them," Silveria said. "I got to work with a lot of great kids and great players. We had some good, young players this season so there is definitely talent in the program coming back."
Silveria was also quick to credit the work of his assistant coaches over the years including varsity assistants Adam Philpott, Jon Pratt and Tyler Conigliari, junior varsity coach Bryant Cahill, freshman coach Harold Jenkins and team manager Danny Williamson.
Although it's the end of his head coaching tenure, Silveria still plans to be involved in local basketball. He is still involved in the middle school travel programs and has been helping local players get in some summer hoop work.
"I want to stay involved, I have been helping some of the players in the girls program work out over the summer," Silveria said. "I'm not going to be the head coach anymore but I'm more than willing to work with their games in the offseason and summer."