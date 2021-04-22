Only seven weeks after the season began, the Gloucester football team is down to one final football game in the abbreviated "Fall 2" season. Week 7 features a slew of matchups that are normally played on Thanksgiving, which means the Fishermen will be traveling to Deering Stadium to take on rival Danvers on Friday night (5 p.m.).
Although it's not the traditional Thanksgiving Day series, which Danvers has won two straight and three out of the last four meetings, but it’s still a big game for both teams going forward.
The Fishermen enter at 3-3 looking to snap a three-game losing skid and finish the season with a winning record. Danvers, on the other hand, is looking to finish the season on a high note, entering at 2-4 but coming into Friday's game riding high after a 7-6 win over Winthrop last week.
As it turns out, the two rival teams play a similar brand of football. Here's a look at what to expect when the teams lock horns.
GLOUCESTER (3-3) AT DANVERS (2-4), FRIDAY AT DEERING STADIUM (5 p.m.).
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen have struggled a bit offensively in their three game losing skid, not moving the ball regularly and relying on a big special teams play to make the Winthrop game competitive. Gloucester has struggled to find continuity when it has the ball ever since running back Frank DeSisto went out with a season ending injury in Week 4.
This week, the Fishermen will be looking to break out of their funk against a physical defense that has cut their teeth against the best offenses in the Northeastern Conference this season. Over the last three weeks Gloucester has tried to balance the offense with Caleb DeCoste leading the rushing attack and Brett Gaipo seeing an increase in passing attempts, his favorite target being Aidan Cornetta.
Gloucester only put up 31 yards of offense a week ago against Peabody, it will need to find a rhythm in either the run game or the passing game to break out of that funk and finish the season on a high note.
Danvers is a strong tackling team that has been tough on offenses but has given up a big play or two this season. The Fishermen will need to hit one of those big plays on Friday night. Since DeSisto got hurt, those big plays have all come from the passing game, mostly on seam routes.
When Danvers has the ball: The Falcons run a smash mouth, ball control style of offense but they have struggled mightily this season with only 48 points in six games this season.
Injuries thrust some underclassmen into the starting lineup for Danvers as freshman Travis Voisine is the team's starting quarterback. Voisine has thrown for 220 yards in four starts this season. James Carmilia and Colin Kelter are the Falcons' most productive passing game players.
Carmilia and Brad Wilichoski split the rushing duties for the Falcons.
Gloucester is looking for a bounce back week on defense as well as Peabody threw the ball all over the field in a 41-0 win at Newell Stadium last week. Danvers, however, is a different type of team and pits strength vs. strength against the Gloucester defense.
The Fishermen have been more than comfortable playing the physical, grind it out game on defense and that's the type of style Danvers also wants to play. Danvers is a run first team so this matchup should come down to the Falcons offensive line against the Fishermen defensive line. Whichever unit wins that battle should control the game.
Gloucester keys to victory: Win the turnover battle. Gloucester's keys to victory have been simple this season. When the Fishermen win the turnover battle they are 3-1, when they do not win the turnover battle they are 0-2 and have been outscored 82-13.
Danvers keys to victory: Control the clock. Danvers thrives on time of possession and keeping the opposing offense off the field. If the Falcons can pick up first downs regularly they can wear down the Gloucester defense with their strong offensive line. Which, in turn, leads to more time of possession.
Odds and ends: Danvers has won two straight in the series and is looking to win three straight over Gloucester for the first time since the 1971-73 seasons... Gloucester has not won a game at Deering Stadium since 2012 and is 0-3 since that time... This is the first time Gloucester and Danvers will be playing a football game that is not on Thanksgiving Day since 1925.