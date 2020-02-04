Tuesday's Northeastern Conference North tilt against Marblehead was as close as it gets to a must win game for the Gloucester boys basketball team.
The Fishermen entered the game on a four-game losing streak after facing off against the iron of the conference and desperately needed a win to prevent them from falling to the .500 mark for the first time since December.
In a game that was a grind from start to finish with points tough to come by, Gloucester never trailed and eventually pulled away for a 61-44 win at the Smith Field House.
With the win, the Fishermen move to 9-7 and need just one more win over their last four regular season games to reach the tournament.
"This was a game we had to have," Silveria said. "It wasn't pretty but we did enough to win on both ends of the floor. We needed this one to help our chances to get to the tournament, where we expect to be after the regular season."
Although the Fishermen never trailed, it was a one or two possession game for most of the night. Marblehead tied the score on three different occasions but never got over the hump while Gloucester never led by more than seven points until the fourth quarter.
Leading 42-37 after three, Gloucester started to get into a groove in the final eight minutes.
After playing Gloucester's leading scorer, Marcus Montagnino, with a box-and-one all night, the Magicians switched to straight man-to-man in the fourth and Montagnino ended up scoring seven of his 12 points in the final quarter of play. The senior captain also pulled down 19 rebounds to lead all players.
"Marcus did a lot of good things tonight even if he didn't score a ton," Silveria said. "We always want the offense to run through him. He made good decisions with the ball in his hands and did a lot of the dirty work tonight."
Montagnino's four quick points in the fourth put Gloucester up by nine and it continued to extend the lead from there.
Gloucester led by as much as 19 in the final quarter (59-40) as the defense held Marblehead to just seven points in the final quarter and 14 points in the second half on 5-for-25 shooting from the field (20%).
The Fishermen ended up with four players in double figures, led by Jayden DelTorchio's 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Zach Oliver and Byron Thomas each had 13 points and both knocked down bit three pointers in the second and third quarters to help Gloucester hold onto the lead.
"We got some big shots from a bunch of guys and it's always nice to see four players in double figures," Silveria said. "Byron hit some big shots in the second half and Jayden continues to produce as a freshman."
Both teams came out of the gates sloppy with each team committing three turnovers in the first minute. The first field goal of the game came with just over five minutes to go in the first.
It was DelTorchio that paced Gloucester early as he scored 11 in the first to get his team out to a 15-11 lead.
Sean Grady was the hot hand in the second as he kept Marblehead in the game with 11 of his team-high 17 in the second half. Gloucester, which was led by eight points from Oliver in the second, was able to hold off the Magicians and take a 34-30 lead into the break before a virtual stalemate in the third.
Gloucester can clinch a state tournament berth as early as Friday when Swampscott visits GHS (7 p.m.).
"That's another big one," Silveria said. "They gave us trouble and beat us last time so that's one we need to avenge."
Gloucester 61, Marblehead 44
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Marblehead 11 19 7 7| 44
Gloucester 15 19 8 19| 61
M: Sean Grady 5-4-17, Devin Romain 3-2-8, Sean McCarthy 2-0-4, Cole Bouchard 2-0-4, Noah Mann 1-0-3, Dylan Freddo 1-0-2, Adam Zamansky 1-0-2, Cole Kronberg 1-0-2, Hunter Fleming 1-0-2.
G: Jayden DelTorchio 3-8-14, Zach Oliver 3-5-13, Bryon Thomas 5-0-13, Marcus Montagnino 5-2-12, Jacob Mortillaro 2-0-5, Sam Ciolino 1-0-2, Eduardo Rivera 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: M, Grady 3, Mann; G, Thomas 3, Oliver 2, Mortillaro.
Halftime: 34-30 Gloucester
Records: M, 7-8; G, 9-7.
