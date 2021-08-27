Bill Melvin was looking for a way to get youth girls basketball players on Cape Ann more opportunity to work on their skills.
The director of the Cape Ann Girls Youth Basketball program, a travel program for local players in elementary and middle schools was looking for ways to get a younger generation of players involved in the sport; so he enlisted the help of a GHS Hall of Fame hoopster.
Jay Pratt, a 2000 GHS grad who has four daughters, three at basketball playing age, has stepped in to help Melvin by running a Skills and Drills clinic for youth players. The clinic is open to players in grades 3-8 and runs every Monday night at the Cape Ann YMCA (6-7 p.m.).
"I wanted to get involved with my daughters starting to learn the sport," Pratt said. "Bill is the driving force behind it. He gave me the keys and we're focused on teaching the game to as many kids as possible. The turnout has been great, especially for the elementary school ages."
The clinic, which has seen between 20 and 40 players show up each week, it is currently in the fourth week of its six-week summer session, which followed the summer league. The Skills and Drills clinics began in the winter of 2020, giving players consistent opportunities to play the sport.
With players' ages, experience and skill sets varying, Pratt has put a big focus on the fundamentals of the game. Dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, moving without the ball. All players are put through drills to work on those fundamental skills during the first half of practices.
"We have eight-year-olds who are playing for the first time and 13 year-olds who have played multiple years," Pratt said. "So we really focus on the basic fundamentals. Trying to build on them each week and add more and more skills as we go along."
The second half of the session breaks up the players by age (elementary and middle school), where they scrimmage against each other.
"It's important for them to compete against each other too," Pratt said. "They're all having a fun time with it and they're getting so much better."
The Skills and Drills have already paid dividends when it comes to participation. For the first time this summer, Cape Ann entered a fourth grade travel team for the first time to go along with its youth teams all the way up to the eighth grade. The Cape Ann Youth Girls program plays its regular season during the winter months.