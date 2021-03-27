Saturday's Cape Ann League Baker Division clash between Manchester Essex and Amesbury was a good old fashioned slug fest.
Big hits were at a premium for both squads and yards were tough to come by in a defensive struggle that was scoreless for the vast majority of the day. In the end, Amesbury started to get that push up front that it needed putting together two game-clinching drives, one for the game's only score and the other to run the clock out in an 8-0 win at Hyland Field.
"(Manchester Essex) gave us everything we could handle, they're a very well coached team and they have some absolute dudes over there," Amesbury head coach Colin McQueen said. "But we stiffened up on defense when we had to. Made the plays to get off the field and then put together a nice drive in the fourth. There's so much parity in this league so it's always nice to come away with a road win."
Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton was quick to credit his team's physicality, even in a loss.
"We haven't been a very physical team so far this season so it was nice to see it play that way and get some of our confidence and attitude back on that side of the ball," Hutton said. "We just have very little margin for error on offense and we haven't been able to finish drives this season. Give Amesbury credit for making the stops."
Points were tough to come by on Saturday afternoon and the game remained scoreless until the Indians, who move to 2-1 with the win, finally found the end zone with 6:12 to play.
Starting the drive with two minutes to play in the third at its own 35, Amesbury went with a healthy dose of run plays between several different backs to eventually take the lead. The Indians ran the ball nine plays in a row, culminating with a Drew MacDonald touchdown run from six yards out for the only touchdown of the afternoon. Jeremy Lopez added the conversion for an 8-0 Amesbury lead.
Manchester Essex (1-2) drove the ball to midfield on the ensuing drive, but the Amesbury defense held strong, stopping a fourth and 10 screen pass to get the ball back.
Another healthy dose of running plays ensued and Amesbury drove all the way down to the Hornets 12 yard line when the clock ran out on an 8-0 win.
"Our backs ran hard and it paid off with some big runs to move the chains in the fourth quarter," McQueen said. "It was a tough, physical game but we made just enough plays to come out on top."
The Amesbury defense was strong all game in holding the Manchester Essex offense to just 141 yards of offense.
The Hornets best chance to score came late in the first half when they drove inside the five yard-line. But after a bad snap on first down set them back, the Hornets could not punch it in as a pass fell incomplete on fourth down to send the teams into the half scoreless.
"Those are the plays you need to make, when your back is against the wall," McQueen said. "Obviously that was a huge play for us to keep them from taking momentum into the half."
The Manchester Essex defense, on the other hand, was also very strong as it held Amesbury to 210 yards of total offense. The Hornets made two stops with Amesbury approaching the red zone thanks to gang tackling and strong play at the point of attack.
"This defense showed something today," Hutton said. "We were physical against a good, physical team. Hopefully that defensive performance can jump start us going forward.
Manchester Essex is back at Hyland Field next Saturday against Lynnfield (1 p.m.). Amesbury hosts North Reading next Saturday at Landry Stadium (1 p.m.).
Amesbury 8, Manchester Essex 0
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Amesbury (2-1) 0 0 0 8| 8
Manchester Essex (2-1) 0 0 0 0| 0
A- Drew MacDonald 6 run (Jeremy Lopez run)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Amesbury- Brady Dore 11-83, Kyle Donovan 7-54, Joseph TIlton 9-40, Drew MacDonald 9-33. Manchester Essex- Will Levendusky 6-35, Gavin Glass 7-25, A.J. Pallazola 2-23, Sam Rice 4-7, Joe Daly 5-0.
Passing: Amesbury- Drew MacDonald 1-6-4-0-1. Manchester Essex- Will Levendusky 4-14-51-0-0.
Receiving: Amesbury- Nicholas Marden 1-4. Manchester Essex- A.J. Pallazola 2-41, Sam Rice 1-9, Gavin Glass 1-1.
||||