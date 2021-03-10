Spring sports coaches across Massachusetts are hoping for some kind of high school playoffs in the coming months, and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association will be taking up the matter on Friday.
At Monday's virtual meeting of the MIAA's Tournament Management Committee, a 22-0 vote recommended holding sectional tournaments this spring. That means sports like baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis would have North, South, Central and West sectional championships, but a final state champion will not be crowned.
The recommendation will wind its way through the MIAA's sports medicine folks and COVID-19 Task Force before going to the full Board of Directors on Friday.
The spring sports season is currently slated to run from April 26 through July 3. The TMC's proposal would see Divisional open tournaments, meaning there are no minimum number of games played or winning percentage to qualify. The regular season cut-off date would be June 15 with the aim of playing championship games around June 30.
Any team that loses in the playoffs or opts not to participate in the tournament could continue playing games until the final day of the season. That was an important provision as administrators want to give student-athletes as much playing time as possible and there was concern about cutting the season short just to hold a tournament.
While the state decided not to push for playoffs for the Fall, Winter or "Fall 2" high school seasons, the sentiment that spring athletes lost their entire 2020 seasons and deserve better is gathering steam. Falling coronavirus metrics and an increase in vaccinations and returns to in-person learning around the state are also contributing to optimism around the possibility of a spring playoff.