After a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring sports are back for local high school sports teams.
For the first time since 2019, local baseball, softball, tennis and track and field teams will be in action. Locally, the Gloucester baseball team opens up the spring campaign first with an important NEC tilt at Danvers (4 p.m.).
In recent years, spring has been the most successful season for Cape Ann squads as three teams -- Gloucester softball, Manchester Essex baseball, Manchester Essex girls lacrosse -- reaching the state finals and the Manchester Essex baseball team taking home the state title.
Two years later, every squad is going to have a much different look, here's a look at what to expect from each sport.
BASEBALL
All three teams in the area have high expectations this spring as Manchester Essex is the defending Division 4 state champs, Gloucester is the defending NEC North champ (which will now be playing in the South Division), and Rockport has a senior class filled with experience.
For the Fishermen and second year head coach Rory Gentile, it starts with staff ace Zach Abbott, a senior captain who tied a program single-season record with 10 wins in 2019. The heavy throwing right hander is a bona fide ace and will be one of the best pitchers in the NEC once again this spring.
Rockport has been building for this season for a few years as the sophomores that competed hard and took a few lumps in 2019 are now seniors with loads of experience. Head coach John Parisi will have plenty of arms at his disposal as right hander Kyle Beal is back as the staff's ace after an All-Star season in 2019. Seniors Jake Engel and Frew Rowen can also throw some innings while senior Austin Matus is also back in the lineup.
Manchester Essex will obviously have a much different look to its lineup two-years removed from a state title, but there are still a few key pieces returning. Kellen Heney, now a junior, picked up the win in the state finals as a freshman and will look to be throwing at the top of the rotation in 2021. Vaughn O'Leary also returns after playing key innings in the state title run.
SOFTBALL
Gloucester is coming off of the best season in program history with the Division 2 North and Division 2 Eastern Mass. titles two seasons ago. While a lot of talent left to graduation, there is still plenty back for head coach John Nicastro as the Fishermen look to be at or near the top of the NEC once again this spring. Senior Ella Marshall along with juniors Jenna Hoofnagle, Riley Thibodeau and Natalie Aiello are returning starters from the state title run and form an experienced nucleus, which also features a lot of talented newcomers.
Rockport will be looking to break out this spring and it has ace Kelsea Anderson, a junior, returning to pitch. Seniors Taylor Frost, Zoe Lucido and Jolie Frontiero also return to a Vikings lineup that will be packed with experience and competitive in the Cape Ann League.
In 2019 Manchester Essex had its best season in recent memory, turning in a winning record and winning a state tournament game for the first time in multiple decades. The Hornets will have a new-look lineup this spring as the 2019 roster was heavy on the seniors and juniors that have since graduated.
LACROSSE
Both the Gloucester boys and girls squads are looking to bounce back after losing seasons in 2019.
The Fishermen boys were a team led by upperclassmen in 2019, so there will be new faces all over the field for head coach Dylan Girard. Spring 2020 was supposed to be a year to work in new faces for Gloucester, now it will have to do so after missing a full season.
The Gloucester girls have a new head coach this year in Manny Lopes, who has experience coaching varsity lacrosse in the area. The Fishermen also have a lot of new faces working in but sophomores Madison Vittands and Ella Zindle were both key players for the team in 2019.
The Manchester Essex girls return one of its most potent performers from the 2019 state finals run in Lily Athanas. The senior has already committed to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Georgetown University and is an elite two-way midfielder.
The Hornets boys will be under "new" leadership this spring as John Siderewicz finally gets the chance to step in as head coach. Siderewicz was slated to take over the program last spring but never got the chance to coach a game. He will get that chance when the team opens up the season on Friday against Ipswich at Hyland Field (4:30 p.m.).
TRACK AND FIELD
We already caught a glimpse of what to expect this outdoor track season as the Fall 2 "indoor" season was a tune-up for the spring.
In the spring, however, Gloucester and Manchester Essex join forces as a co-op program.
On the boys side Kai DeGuzman (sprints), Andrew Coelho (middle distance), Owen Hardy (distance), Aidan Almeida (sprints and field) and Will Kenney (distance) are all standout performers. The girls are hoping the likes of Darcy Muller (sprints), Ella Young (hurdles and jumps), Faith Castellucci (distance), Olivia Ford (distance) and Rumi Thomas (sprints) can build off of their strong Fall 2 seasons.
TENNIS
The Gloucester boys had a younger squad two seasons ago and head coach Derek Geary is hoping some of those youngsters have blossomed into solid varsity starters. Junior Jack Delaney along with sophomores Drew White, Nick White and Noah Willette all have varsity experience.
On the girls side, Gloucester has a new look team but junior Isabelle Nixon returns after seeing significant varsity action as a freshman in 2019.
In Rockport, the boys tennis program made bit strides in its second season as a varsity program. Senior Rhodes Cole was the No. 1 singles player in 2019 as a sophomore.
For the girls, Lucy Twombly, Talia McWilliams and Michelle Allen all return to the lineup with varsity experience.
Manchester Essex looks to be at or near the top of the Cape Ann League once again after winning the state title in 2018 and reaching the Division 3 North Finals in 2019, which turned out to be the de facto state finals against eventual state champ Weston. First year head coach John Driscoll has a few players returning to the fold from two years ago including seniors Jessie Miller, Emma Francoeur and Tatum Jobe.
The Manchester Essex boys will have a lot of newcomers this spring with Spencer Meek returning to the lineup.