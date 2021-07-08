Spring Sports MVP- Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex lacrosse: Athanas wrapped up her high school athletic career with another stellar season as she was the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Co-Player of the Year this spring. It is Athanas' second CAL Player of the Year Award this school year and her second Gloucester Daily Times season MVP, winning both awards in field hockey and lacrosse. As complete a player as you'll see in the lacrosse field, Athanas is elite offensively and defensively thanks to her speed and athleticism. The senior captain helped lead Manchester Essex to its third straight appearance in the Division 2 North Finals this spring. She is heading to Georgetown University in the fall, where she will be playing Division 1 lacrosse next spring.
Kelsea Anderson, Rockport softball: The junior pitcher broke out in a big way this spring as she was an irreplaceable piece both in the pitching circle and at the plate. A left-handed pitcher, Anderson can paint both corners of the plate with multiple pitches and kept some powerful offenses at bay this season. She was also a potent bat in the middle of the Viking's lineup that could hit the ball hard to all fields as one of the team's top RBI players.
Alexis Berglund, Rockport tennis: Berglund saw action all over the lineup in singles and doubles play and she performed well in every role. She started off the season at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots, racking up early wins before moving to the No. 1 singles spot in the second half of the year. Berglund consistently gave the top player on the opposing team a lot of trouble thanks to her ability to track down balls all over the court.
Taylor Frost, Rockport softball: The senior captain was as consistent as they come this spring and was an elite player both offensively and defensively. Frost was one of Rockport's most powerful bats in the middle of the lineup and a key run producer that can hit to all fields. She also had the speed and instincts to play an elite center field, track down deep fly balls and keeping runners honest with a strong throwing arm.
Olivia Hogan-Lopez, Gloucester sailing: The skipper helped lead Gloucester sailing to its deepest postseason run ever, reaching the Mass. Bay League championship this spring. Hogan-Lopez has been a standout skipper for multiple seasons as her racing tactics are unmatched and helped lead Gloucester to several dramatic victories on the water.
Jenna Hoofnagle, Gloucester softball: The junior was one of the most dominant players in the Northeastern Conference this spring. A right-handed pitcher with a heavy fastball, Hoofnagle could rack up the strikeouts quickly, even against potent lineups. At the plate she was Gloucester's best RBI player that can hit for power to all fields.
Gianna Huet, Manchester Essex lacrosse: An elite offensive weapon, Huet was a threat to score every time she had the ball in her possession and was one of the Cape Ann League's most potent goal scorers. The senior and All CAL selection had the shot to make plays in space and the speed to be a dangerous player in transition.
Maddie Lawler, Gloucester track and field: Lawler excelled in a number of events for the NEC South champion Fishermen en route to a conference All-Star berth. Her best event was the long jump, where she finished second in the NEC. But she was also a consistent point scorer in many sprint and other field events as well.
Ella Marshall, Gloucester softball: A starting shortstop since her freshman season, Marshall was an elite performer both at the plate and in the field this spring. In the field she had the range to track down grounders in the hole and up the middle, and the arm to get outs most can't. She's also a consistent table setter at the top of the order and one of the area's most dynamic baserunners, who will take extra bases at every opportunity.
Jessie Miller, Manchester Essex tennis: A consistent presence at No. 2 singles, Miller thrived all season long playing against some of the best players the Cape Ann League has to offer. An all around skill set and ability to track down any shot made her one of the toughest players to play against in the CAL and an All League performer for her work in singles action.
Darcy Muller, Gloucester track and field: A jack of all trades performer, Muller excelled in many different events for the NEC South champs. The junior showed off her versatility by turning in three top-three finishes in the NEC Meet. Muller was a threat to score big points in sprint, jump and relay events and was one of the team's most consistent performers.
Isabelle Nixon, Gloucester tennis: Nixon had to play the opponent's best player ever match at No. 1 singles, and she more than held her own against the best the NEC has to offer. An all around skill set made her tough to match up with as she can return shots along the base line and finish with power when given the opportunity.
Caelie Patrick, Gloucester track and field: Only a freshman, Patrick is already one of the elite in the Northeastern Conference as she was Gloucester track's lone individual NEC champ this spring, winning the 800m. Patrick also won a NEC relay title. Her speed is also very versatile as she can compete in both sprint and middle distance events, excelling in many different areas.
Stephanie Pratt, Manchester Essex tennis: The Cape Ann League Baker Division's top No. 1 singles player, Pratt was an All League performer at the top of the lineup that led the Hornets to the Division 3 North title and a berth in the state finals. Pratt boasts a powerful serve that most players can't handle and an incredibly efficient return game thanks to her combination of power and athleticism.
Ella Zindle, Gloucester lacrosse: The sophomore already came in with a year of varsity experience under her belt as an eighth grader, and she took her game to the next level this season. Zindle's quickness and positional awareness made her one of the elite goalies in the NEC and she was especially strong under pressure. Even on the most high percentage of shots, Zindle was in the right place and usually made the save.