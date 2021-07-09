Spring Sports MVP- Pieter Breuker, Manchester Essex tennis: The Cape Ann League Player of the Year was simply on another level from the rest of the league. Breuker, a senior, finished the season unbeaten at the No. 1 singles spot. Not only did he win every match, he dominated them, rarely losing a game as the vast majority of his victories ended 6-0, 6-0. Breuker does not have a weakness to his game and can win matches in many ways thanks to his all around skills.
Zach Abbott, Gloucester baseball: Gloucester's staff ace had another big season on the mound for the Fishermen. A power pitcher, Abbott can rack up the strikeouts and he saved some of his best performances for the best teams in the NEC, including a nine-inning win over Masconomet. The All Northeastern Conference performer was also one of Gloucester's most reliable bats and run producers hitting out of the cleanup spot.
Kyle Beal, Rockport baseball: The senior captain did a little bit of everything for the Vikings this spring. He was once again a standout on the mound as a strike thrower that excels at limiting hard hit balls. He was also a reliable bat in the middle of the Rockport order that was counted on for big RBIs. Beal also played multiple positions in the field and he was strong at all of them.
Josiah Castellucci, Gloucester wrestling: The senior capped off a stellar high school career and picked up his 100th career win during the spring wrestling season. Castellucci is a force at 152-pounds as he took on all comers in the NEC and the state tournament this year. He was also Gloucester's top finisher at a recent state tournament, placing in the top six.
Andrew Coelho, Gloucester track and field: A versatile performer that can score points in long sprints, middle distance and field events. The junior scored a top three finish in three events at the NEC Meet, earning All-Star status for his work in the triple jump, the 800m and the 4x800m relay. Coelho's versatility makes him a huge factor in dual meets as he constantly competes in the maximum amount of events allowed.
Jack Costanzo, Gloucester baseball: Gloucester's table setter at the top of the lineup, Costanzo is a run scoring machine that excels at getting on base and making plays on the base paths. The junior can hit to all fields in any count and always seemed to find himself in scoring position. He is also a reliable defensive presence at shortstop with a slick glove and range to his right and left.
Jake Engel, Rockport baseball: The Viking's senior captain established himself as an elite player in the Cape Ann League this spring. An aggressive left-handed pitcher, Engel came at every hitter and sat them down thanks to his pinpoint location. He was also a key on base guy at the top of the lineup that can spray the ball all over the field and cause problems on the base paths.
Hawk Hamor, Manchester Essex lacrosse: A breakout performer for a young Hornets squad, Hamor established himself as an elite offensive presence from the first game of the season. His speed and toughness make him a threat to score multiple goals every time he has the ball in his possession and he can dish off to teammates as well.
Kellan Heney, Manchester Essex baseball: The Hornets were powered by a strong pitching staff this spring and Heney was at the forefront of that. A left hander that can throw strikes with multiple pitches, Heney kept powerful lineups off balance all season long. He also established himself as a reliable middle of the order hitter for Manchester Essex in his junior season.
Will Kenney, Gloucester track and field: The senior wraps up an outstanding high school career by being named the Northeastern Conference South Co-Runner of the Year. Kenney finished in the top two in the mile at both the NEC and Division 1 State Meets and was the only Gloucester athlete to qualify for the All-State Meet, where he turned in a top six finish in the mile.
Ed Merz, Rockport tennis: Only a freshman, Merz took the reins as Rockport's No. 1 singles player in his first season of varsity action and he was competitive against all comers. A scrappy player that can prolong games and outlast opponents, Merz was able to score some big points at the top of the lineup while always playing top competition.
Brett Moore, Gloucester baseball: The junior pitcher and outfielder was one of Gloucester's most reliable players in many different ways. The south paw led the Fishermen in ERA this season thanks to his ability to throw strikes with all of his pitches. He was also a reliable middle and top of the order bat and one of Gloucester's best defensive outfielders with an elite throwing arm.
Vaughn O'Leary, Manchester Essex baseball: One of the Cape Ann League's most complete players, O'Leary earned a spot on the CAL's All League team for his work on the mound and at the plate. O'Leary was a standout left handed pitcher on Manchester Essex's deep staff, keeping them in every game he pitched. He was also the Hornet's most potent bat in the middle of the lineup, hitting for power and average.
Andry Payano-Sousa, Gloucester tennis: The freshman played in a variety of roles for a young Gloucester squad, and the NEC All-Star performed well in all of them. A quick player that can make plays all over the baseline and has a little bit of power in his shots, Payano-Sousa saw action at every singles spot and worked his way up to the No. 1 spot by the time the state tournament came around.
Frew Rowen, Rockport baseball: A standout in all three facets of the game, Rowen produced on the mound, in the middle infield and at the top of the Rockport lineup. The CAL All-Star turned in his best pitching performance of the season at the most important of times, shutting down Hamilton-Wenham in the semifinals with a nice mix of pitches. He's also a great defensive shortstop and efficient hitter at the No. 2 spot in the lineup that has elite speed on the basepaths.
P.J. Zappa, Gloucester lacrosse: The junior was one of Gloucester's most consistent players this spring as he established himself as a standout on the offensive end of the field. Zappa's combination of quickness and toughness saw him lead the Fishermen in goals, eclipsing the 20-goal mark and earning a spot on the NEC All-Star team.