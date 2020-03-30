High school athletes hoping for a chance to salvage their spring seasons got good news on Monday, as the MIAA’s Board of Directors approved a series of measures that will allow a shortened season and postseason tournaments to take place as long as the ongoing coronavirus threat is contained to the point that school is able to resume.
Among the measures approved:
- The start of the season will be pushed back one week, allowing the season to begin on May 4 and run through June 27. Previously the plan had been to start on April 27 and end on June 20, the date the spring season was originally scheduled to end even before the coronavirus disruptions began. (Approved 19-0)
- The first team competition will not start until after the seventh calendar day after the start of the 2020 spring season. In effect, teams would have a week-long preseason for tryouts and practice before games would begin. Golf will have a three-day preseason and rugby will have nine days. (Approved 19-0)
- For all sports except rugby, the maximum number of competitions will be reduced to 12 and the minimum number for tournament participation eight. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will be able to continue playing additional games after the cutoff date. In a typical year, teams will play 20 games in the regular season. (Approved 12-0 with one abstention)
- The maximum number of competitions allowed per week will remain the same as currently outlined in the MIAA handbook. (Approved 19-0)
- Individual schools will be allowed to determine their own academic eligibility standards for the spring season. (Approved 19-0)
- Any physicals as of March 13 will remain valid and students will have up to May 4 to get an exam either in person or via TeleHealth. (Approved 19-0)
- Sub-varsity teams, non-tournament teams and teams eliminated from tournament play will be allowed to continue up until June 27. (Approved 10-9)
- There will be no exclusion or endowment games allowed this spring. (Approved 19-0)
In addition, the board also moved that the exact parameters of the MIAA tournaments, including whether they’ll just be sectional tournaments or full state tournaments, should be determined by the Tournament Management Committee.
These measures are all contingent upon school resuming May 4. Should Governor Charlie Baker order that the current closures be extended further, additional measures — including the possible cancelation of the season — would likely be discussed.
