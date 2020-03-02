The Northeastern Conference boys and girls basketball coaches honored its top performers with its All Conference and All-Star teams.
The Gloucester boys and girls combined to see four players honored with one earning a spot on the All Conference team.
Senior captain Marcus Montagnino was a first team All NEC selection for his play this winter.
Montagnino was the NEC South MVP as a junior, but the conference only named one MVP this year and it went to Jarnel Guzman of the NEC North champion Lynn English Bulldogs, who are still alive in the Division 1 North State Tournament and finished with an undefeated record in NEC play this winter.
Four other players join Montagnino and Guzman on the All Conference team in Beverly forwards Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley, Lynn English forward/center Ademide Badmus and Salem guard Bobby Jellison.
Beverly's Matt Karakoudas was the conference's Coach of the Year.
Montagnino was a force on the floor this season for the Fishermen, averaging 22.9 points per game and around 15 rebounds per night while rarely taking a rest on the bench.
A dominant post presence with a steady jump-shot that can stretch to three-point range, Montagnino was extremely difficult to slow down and is one of the most prolific scorers in Gloucester basketball history. He finishes his career as the third all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,293 points, he became the sixth Gloucester boy to reach 1,000 career points this season.
"Marcus is such a leader for us and he's so consistent," Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria said. "He's a next level player and he carried us this season."
The Fishermen also had a pair of NEC All-Stars in sophomore guards Zach Oliver and Byron Thomas.
Gloucester entered the season with a lot of inexperience as Montagnino was the lone returning starter. The team needed players to step up and the two sophomore guards did just that, taking on key roles to help the team reach the postseason for the third year in a row.
Oliver established himself as a very good three-point shooter and Gloucester's No. 2 scoring option after Montagnino. He was second on the team in scoring and was also strong on the defensive end of the floor, where he covered a wide variety of positions given Gloucester's lack of height.
Thomas, on the other hand, was a versatile wing that took on a lot of different roles. His eight-plus points per game were third on the team and he was also a valuable perimeter defender. Thomas showed big improvements as the season went on and his point totals consistently grew down the stretch.
"Zach and Byron both improved a lot for us and we relied on them more and more as the season went on," Silveria said. "We were comfortable with both of them taking big shots."
On the girls side, Gloucester saw junior guard Ella Marshall named to the conference All-Star team.
Marshall, who was also an All-Star selection in the fall for field hockey, was one of the team's most athletic players as her speed and ball handling ability saw her facilitate the Gloucester offense. Her five-plus points per game were second on the team and she was one of Gloucester's most consistent defenders, which was the team's biggest strength.
Beverly's Hailey Anderson was named the NEC MVP. She was joined by Saugus guard Taylor Bogdanski, Winthrop forward Maura Dorr, Danvers forward Cheyenne Nessinger, Swampscott guard Niya Morgan and Marblehead forward Emily Clough on the All Conference team.
Marblehead's Paul Moran was the conference Coach of the Year.
