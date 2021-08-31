The Gloucester golf team was the first local team to open up the Fall 2021 high school sports season, and it has gotten off to a great start.
The Fishermen hosted former Northeastern Conference rival Lynn Classical, which left the NEC for the Greater Boston League along with Lynn English, at Bass Rocks Golf Club and were firing on all cylinders in a 47-25 win.
"We got off to a good start," said Gloucester head coach Tyler Conigliari, in his second year on the job. "We only graduated one senior from last year's team so there are a lot of experienced players coming back."
The Fishermen figure to have a lot of depth this season. In addition to the returning veterans, Conigliari says a number of players who competed on the junior varsity team a season ago have improved and earned a varsity look.
"Our lineup will have a lot of players in and out," Conigiari said. "We have a lot of depth, I wish we could go with our top 15, we would be tough to beat. But it's a good problem to have. That depth should make us competitive against everyone, and the top guys are still the same."
Gloucester will be led by its two captains at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the lineup in senior Jack Costanzo and junior Jack Delaney respectively. Delaney fired the low round of the day in Monday's win over Lynn Classical with a 37.
Junior Nick White and sophomore Joseph Orlando also return to the lineup and each picked up a win on Monday. Junior Brady Salah will also be a mainstay in the starting lineup.
The next three spots in the lineup are fluid according to Conigliari, and that depth has already paid off just one match into the season as Tim Marrone, Chase Sargent and Drew Johnson were all victorious at the final three spots in the lineup on Monday.
Gloucester is looking to compete near the top of the NEC with teams like Marblehead, Danvers and Swampscott. The team returns to action on Thursday at home against Peabody (4 p.m.).