For the second week in a row, Liam Donahue has made Gloucester High School wrestling history.
A week after becoming the first Fishermen wrestler to win a sectional championship, he became the program's first ever state champ in winning the Division 3 State Tournament.
Donahue entered the 145 pound tournament as the No. 1 seed after running through Division 3 North. He ended this weekend's tournament at Wayland High School with a 4-0 record, winning three matches via pin to take home the state title.
"He's definitely earned it, the work this kid puts in is unbelievable," Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson said. "He's done everything that he's needed to do to get to this point and it's been an unbelievable run for him, we're ecstatic for him."
Donahue got his run to the Division 3 state championship started on Friday with an opening round pin in just 1:11. He followed it up with a lopsided, 14-3 decision win in the second round to advance to the semifinal round on Saturday back at Wayland High.
The senior captain earned a spot in the finals with a win over Marblehead's Michael Hopkins, the No. 13 seed who pulled off multiple upsets to get to the semifinals and a familiar face in the Northeastern Conference, via pin at 4:32.
The championship win came over another familiar opponent. Donahue pinned Pentucket's Nic Williamson in 4:00, the same wrestler he pinned to capture the Division 3 North championship a week prior.
The win was another record setting performance for Donahue as he ups his program record career win total to 127. His 42 wins this winter, compared to just five losses, are also an individual single-season record to go along with the program's first ever sectional and state individual championship.
"He's been wrestling since he was in fourth grade and he just enjoys everything about the sport," Swanson said. "He outworks his opponents. He knows the sport so well and he finds ways to win. He's built an impressive resume in his high school career."
Donahue now advances to the All State Tournament at 145 pounds, he is one of four Gloucester wrestlers competing next weekend. The All State Tournament begins on Friday and concludes on Saturday at Methuen High School.
Junior captain Quinten Ulrich earned a spot in the All State Tournament with a fourth place finish at 160 pounds at the Division 3 Tournament.
Ulrich entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed and picked up two wins via pin to advance to Saturday's semifinal round.
"Ulrich had a really good run too and he's been on the medal stand four times this year," Swanson said. "He's pushing 30 wins this season and now he's moving on to the All State Tournament."
Gloucester will also have two girls competing in the Girls All State Wrestling Tournament, which is also at Methuen High School on Friday, in Olivia Amaral and Kylie O'Connell.
This is the second year for the girls tournament and Amaral competed a season ago, earning a spot in the semifinals in her weight class.
"This is a good opportunity for both of them to show what they can do," Swanson said. "Both Olivia and Kylie have been important members of the team this season, they both earned varsity letters and we're excited to see them compete in this tournament."
