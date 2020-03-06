There are big changes coming to the MIAA state tournaments in the fall of 2021.
Last Friday, the MIAA passed a new, state wide postseason proposal with a majority vote from state high schools. The vote passed with 193 schools voting in favor to 140 schools voting against.
On Cape Ann, both Rockport and Manchester Essex voted in favor of the new system while Gloucester voted against it.
The new state tournament format, which debuts in the fall of the 2021-22 school year, eliminates sectional tournaments in favor of a state wide bracket. Instead of teams qualifying for the postseason with a record of .500 or better, the MIAA will be using the website MaxPreps.com's formula to rank teams in each division.
The top 32 ranked teams statewide plus any team with a record of .500 or better outside of the top 32 will qualify for postseason play. State Divisional alignments, which will be based on enrollment, will be put together in the next 18 months.
For smaller schools like Rockport and Manchester Essex, the format is a welcome change.
"It levels the playing field a bit and really favors the smaller schools," Rockport Athletic Director John Parisi said. "I think the system we have now is broken because the sections are not aligned evenly and this attempts to solve that problem. Plus for a team like us in a strong league, we are going to be strong in strength of schedule, which is a factor."
The uneven sections were a big factor for the proposal passing.
Currently, some teams may have to win four or five games just to win a section while others may have to win only two or three depending on how many teams qualify. Now, each team will play the same amount of games to get to a state final.
"Having the opportunity to play schools outside our usual region is intriguing and having a true state champion is enticing and exciting for the student athletes," Gloucester AD Bryan Lafata said. " The entire state is now on an even playing field and everyone will need to take similar paths to get to a state title."
The new format is also interesting for rivalries. Currently rival schools almost always exclusively meet in the sectional tournaments, with some exceptions, mostly in Catholic school conferences.
Take the fall field hockey season for example. Gloucester and Danvers met in the sectional quarterfinals of the tournament when it was obvious that both teams had the talent of a team that would venture much further in the postseason. In 2021, those two rival teams could not potentially meet for a state final. Rockport and Manchester Essex could also play each other for a state title, which we have not seen since the 1960's and is impossible in the current system.
"Too many times we have seen strong teams play each other early in sectional tournaments when both teams deserve to make it (further)," Manchester Essex AD Jordan Edgett said. "As a small school with a strong athletic program, we think this new format will help us go deeper in tournaments.
The new system, however, does come with some drawbacks with the biggest being travel. With the sectional tournaments eliminated, Western or Central Mass. teams could play Eastern Mass. schools in the first round of the tournament. With this new system cutting down on neutral site games in favor of the higher seed hosting, that could lead to a lot of traveling.
It also eliminates the sectional round of the tournament and taking home a sectional championship trophy is a big accomplishment for athletic programs. There have been talks of the MIAA awarding teams banners or trophies for "Final Four" or "Elite Eight" appearances similar to the NCAA Basketball Tournaments, but that is not yet official.
The travel was a big factor for Gloucester's vote against the format.
"The obvious factor of potential travel to schools all over the state, for any round of the tournament, may be difficult to handle," Lafata said. "Getting students out of school earlier for travel,hoping to have transportation earlier in the day and longer trips may be difficult and, in the end, cost more to the school districts. Travel could also cut down on the fans and family members who can attend the game.
Unfortunately it also removes sectional tournaments which is a big deal for some schools."
There are also positives and negatives to the MaxPreps ranking system.
The formula is a bit mysterious as MaxPreps is not releasing its formula due to the fact that others could duplicate it. It is currently unknown which conferences it will favor and not favor.
"A lot of the uncertainty among administrators is about MaxPreps," Edgett said. "I am not 100% sure what it will look like or what the algorithm will be, and it could be something that will take a couple years of tweaking. I don't think the format is perfect but it's a step in the right direction."
The ranking system will be live throughout the school year so teams will be able to chart their progress throughout the season.
"The good part about it is you can see where you stand every single day," Parisi said. "I understand some of the concerns about it. There could be a lot of travel and there is some mystery with MaxPreps. But I like that they're trying to fix some of the flaws in the current system. It's going to be interesting and I'm excited to see how it works."
