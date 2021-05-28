The Gloucester sailing team ran a gauntlet of powerful teams this week in the Mass. Bay League Sailing State Tournament. In the end, Gloucester earned a second place finish in the state.
SailGHS saw its season come to an end on Thursday in Gloucester’s Inner Harbor in the State Finals, against an undefeated West Sectional Champ Wellesley. The visiting Red Raiders would remain undefeated with a 4-0 victory to capture the state title.
Still, Gloucester finished off an outstanding season as the state’s runner up, finishing with a record of 8-2. Gloucester normally competes in Division 2, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the Mass. Bay League had all of its Division 1 and Division 2 programs compete in a single division this season, and Gloucester was able to not only hang with the larger schools, but beat them.
The team’s run to the state finals began on Tuesday, as Gloucester traveled to Upper Mystic Lake to take on Winchester, a Division 1 program.
Gloucester ended up winning in the final seconds of the final race. Tied, 2-2, Gloucester was able to pick up the win by a quarter of a second thanks to a finish line blocking maneuver to earn the 3-2 win and a spot in the State Semifinals.
“It was like a walk-off homer in baseball,” Gloucester head coach Gordon Baird said. “The team came from behind in the final second of the final race. It just can’t get any closer than that.”
SailGHS clinched its spot in the state finals on Wednesday in Gloucester’s Inner Harbor with a win over Boston Latin, a Division 1 program that beat St. John’s Prep, the only team to beat Gloucester in regular season play, in the previous round.
Gloucester swept the first three races to clinch the victory and earn a finals berth against Wellesley.
Gloucester finished 6-1 in the regular season to earn a spot in the postseason, finishing second in the Mass. Bay League North Section behind only St. John’s Prep, a team SailGHS surpassed in the State Tournament.
Skipper Olivia Hogan-Lopez was one of Gloucester’s standout performers all season along with crew Nicci Stamos. A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis also formed a strong tandem to help Gloucester reach the final race of the season.