The postseason has begun for Massachusetts indoor track and field teams as the Divisional Meets have been taking place this week and will run through the weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, Gloucester and Manchester Essex will get the chance to compete against the best of the best in its respective divisions.
The Fishermen will compete in the Division 4 State Meet on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston (10:30 a.m.) with the Hornets taking part in the Division 5 Meet on Sunday at Reggie Lewis (1 p.m.).
The top three finishers in each event and next nine best finishers across all five divisions will automatically qualify for the Massachusetts All-State Meet, which takes place next Saturday back at the Reggie Lewis Center. There are athletes with a legitimate chance to get to the All-State Meet for both squads.
Gloucester junior Kai DeGuzman will be the busiest athlete on Saturday in Division 4, and he is also Gloucester's highest seeded athlete.
DeGuzman will be competing in two individual events and a relay. He is the 13-seed in the 300m and the 20-seed in the hurdles, his two best events during the Northeastern Conference dual meet season.
DeGuzman will be joining Trevor Fulford, Tommy Elliott and Allan Segura-Jimenez in the 4x400m relay, where the team is the 12-seed, Gloucester's highest seeded relay coming in. Fulford will also be competing alongside DeGuzman in the hurdles, he's seeded No. 25.
Sedona Gillard and Ella Young will also be competing as individuals and in a relay.
Gillard will be the 24-seed in the 300m while Young is the 30-seed in the high jump. Gillard and Young will also join up with Jenna Church and Lacie Ciarametaro in the 4x200m relay, where they will be the 15-seed. Gillard will be competing in the 4x800m relay as well along with Kayla Pennimpede, Grace Boucher and Ciarametaro, where they're the No. 16 seed.
Harrison Pelosi will also be competing for Gloucester individually in the 1,000m, where he is the 24-seed. Pelosi will also be competing in the 4x800m relay with Danny Hafey, Owen Hardy and Kyle Clifford as the 14-seed.
Manchester Essex has a pair of individuals seeded in the top two in their respective events.
Senior Mia Cromwell is the top seed in the 1,000m and looks to be the heavy favorite as her time of 3:00.84 is nearly five seconds faster than the second-seeded runner.
Junior Will Kenney is seeded second in a strong mile field. Will Kenney will also compete in the 4x800m relay team along with Eli Heanue, James Wendell and Sam Kenney as the No. 7 seed.
Heanue will be competing individually in the high jump, where he's the 29-seed. Sam Kenney will be competing in the 1,000m, where he is ranked high at No. 4. Wendell will be competing in the 600m, where he is the 15-seed.
Elizabeth Loring is also competing individually as she is the 20-seed in the 600m.
