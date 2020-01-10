Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely later at night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.