The regular season is winding down for MIAA high school football teams. With two weeks to go in the regular season before the postseason begins, the playoff picture is starting to take shape.
Here's a look at where Gloucester and Manchester Essex stand and what's to come in the final two weeks.
Fishermen on the outside looking in
At 0-5, Gloucester is currently ranked No. 11 out of 11 teams in Division 4 North and look to be on the way to the consolation round in for the final three games before Thanksgiving.
Playing a brutally difficult schedule against five teams with a combined record of 18-7, the young and inexperienced Fishermen have taken their fair share of lumps.
If you thought Gloucester's schedule would soften up a bit after the first five games, you would be wrong as a 3-2 Lynn Classical team battling for a playoff spot and a 3-2 Swampscott team that is coming off of a one-point loss to Danvers await at Newell Stadium over the next two Friday's.
Basically, in seven games against Northeastern Conference competition, Gloucester is going to play the seven best teams in the conference.
Gloucester is two games behind 2-3 Wilmington for the No. 8 spot with two games to go and nearly six points in the rating system. That is going to be nearly impossible to make up in two weeks.
Four undefeated teams take up the top four spots in Division 4 North in Melrose, Revere, North Reading and Marblehead respectively.
The consolation round is a little cloudy, but if recent history holds true the Fishermen will not necessarily be playing teams in Division 4 North, but other Northeastern Conference teams. Let's hope that's the case this year, but the MIAA has not been consistent with its consolation round scheduling.
In the NEC South Division, Salem, Saugus and Winthrop are all outside of the playoff picture currently and all three would be excellent matchups for Gloucester to finish up the season.
Hornets at the top of Division 7 North
At 4-0, Manchester Essex is currently the No. 1 seed in Division 7 North with two regular season games remaining.
The Hornets have a rating of 15.25 and are followed by 4-1 Lowell Catholic (13.6), 4-1 Nashoba Tech (12.8), 3-1 O'Bryant (12.0), 3-2 Latin Academy (11.8), 3-2 St. Mary's (11.4), 4-2 Georgetown (11.0) and 3-3 Greater Lawrence (10.8).
The team has a playoff spot wrapped up, it's just a matter of seeding now.
Manchester Essex has the most difficult game of the regular season coming up on Saturday at Hyland Field against Bedford (2 p.m.). The Buccaneers also bring an undefeated record into the game at 5-0 and they are currently playing for the top seed in Division 5 North.
It looks to be a matchup of a high powered offense vs. a high powered defense.
The Hornets have given up six points in four games this season and those defensive points allowed really come with an asterisk. The Manchester Essex defense was dominant in Friday's 20-6 win over Roxbury Prep. The Roxbury Prep touchdown came on a one-yard run after the Hornets offense fumbled inside of its own five yard line.
Bedford, on the other hand, has a big time offense that has scored 197 points in five games, good for over 39 points per game. Most recently, the Bedford offense hung 55 points on Boston Latin in a Week 6 win.
If Manchester Essex can beat the high flying Buccaneers, they have a great chance to hold onto the top spot in Division 7 North as 0-5 Arlington visits Hyland Field for the final week of the regular season.
Weekend High School Football Box Scores
Beverly 28, Gloucester 0
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Beverly (3-2) 14 0 14 0 — 28
Gloucester (0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
B-Duncan Moreland 18 run (Joey Loreti kick)
B-Moreland 60 run (Loreti kick)
B-Loreti 57 run (Loreti kick)
B-Moreland 7 run (Loreti kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Beverly — Duncan Moreland 19-165, Joe Loreti 10-96, Danny Morency 2-9, Jeremiah DeJesus 3-5, Jordan Irvine 1-0; Gloucester — Jazayah Sainterling 10-39, Harry Marshall 7-16, Frank DeSisto 6-11, Aiden Cornetta 5-5, Sam Ciolino 1-2, Toby Campbell 3-1.
PASSING: Beverly — Morency 0-2-0-0-0; Gloucester — Ciolino 0-3-0-0-1.
RECEIVING: Beverly — None; Gloucester — None.
Manchester Essex 20, Roxbury Prep 6
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Roxbury Prep (1-4) 0 0 6 0| 6
Manchester Essex (4-0) 7 7 0 6| 20
ME- Lars Arntsen 4 run (Luke Gjerde kick)
ME- Frank Wood 10 pass from Will Levendusky (Gjerde kick)
RP- Arling Cole-Paul 1 run (run failed)
ME- Tristan Nowak 4 pass from Levendusky (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Roxbury Prep- Elijah DeRosa Hampton 13-49, Arling Cole-Paul 11-31, Jayden Copeland 3-8, Jamoni Waller 3-7, Dyriece Smith 6-6, Basil Krianga 1-3. Manchester Essex- Lars Arntsen 7-54, A.J. Pallazola 12-50, Anthony Rano 6-33, Will Levendusky 6-16, Luke Smith 5-7.
Passing: Roxbury Prep- Waller 3-9-17-0-0. Manchester Essex- Levendusky 4-7-65-2-0.
Receiving: Roxbury Prep- Cole-Paul 1-15, DeRosa Hampton 2-2. Manchester Essex- Tristan Nowak 3-55, Frank Wood 1-10.
