Suazo named NEC MVP for second year in a row

Anthony Suazo has added another Northeastern Conference Most Valuable Player award to his extensive high school soccer resume.
In 2018, Suazo was named the NEC South MVP as a junior. This fall, Suazo was named the Most Valuable Player in the entire NEC, putting an exclamation mark on a season that saw him lead the conference in goals and set a new GHS goal scoring record.
"Anthony is just an incredible talent and he's always creating scoring chances when the ball is on his foot," Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. "He scored goals at a rate we have never seen before."
Suazo's has been a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses as his combination of speed and strength make him nearly impossible to contain on through balls. He is also a skilled play maker with elite passing abilities, especially on crosses from the wings.
The senior striker and captain led the team with 26 goals on the season, a GHS single season record. He currently has 56 goals and 41 assists in his varsity career heading into the Division 3 North State Tournament, which begins next week.
The Gloucester boys had three more players honored with sophomore Andrew Coelho being named first team All Northeastern Conference. Coelho established himself as one of the NEC's best scorers as his dribbling skills and speed have given opponents fits on the wing.
Sophomore back Jack Patten was named to the NEC All-Star team along with sophomore goal keeper Max Sperry. Gloucester has improved drastically on the defensive side of the field as the season has gone on and the two sophomores are a major reason why. Patten is usually one-on-one with the opponent's most talented scorer while Sperry has shown off some serious athleticism and instincts in the goal.
On the girls side, junior Rumi Thomas was the team's lone All-Star selection. Thomas was a standout on defense and midfield for the Fishermen this fall.
