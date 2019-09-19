The top two boys soccer teams in the Northeastern Conference North Division standings battled it out Thursday night at Newell Stadium — and the game lived up to its billing.
Gloucester and Beverly, both unbeaten in the conference, waged a back-and-forth battle that saw numerous momentum swings, several highlight reel goals and, in the end, a stalemate on the scoreboard.
Anthony Suazo's goal in the final five minutes saw Gloucester salvage a 4-4 draw on its home turf.
Both teams remain unbeaten in the NEC North as Gloucester moves to 3-0-1 on the season, all in the conference, and Beverly moves to 5-1-2 overall, 3-0-2 in the NEC North.
"This was a state tournament kind of game on the field," Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. "Playing hard against teams like Marblehead, Peabody and Danvers prepared us to play against Beverly. They're on another level with their talent. We played a good game and made the most of our chances."
Gloucester had momentum with a 3-2 lead at halftime, but the Panthers snatched it back in their favor with a pair of goals in less than a minute to take the lead.
Carter Shepherd found his way through traffic on a corner kick to get his foot on the ball and put it in the net to tie the score in the 51st minute. Still in the 51st minute, Jackson Irwin made a move down the right wing past a pair of Gloucester backs and threw the ball towards goal, where Joel Platt slid in for the score to give Beverly a 4-3 lead.
"It was such a back-and-forth battle," first-year Panthers head coach Edgar de Leon said. "Jackson Irwin really stepped up and Joel Platt has been so consistent for us at striker all year. That was a nice hustle goal."
The Panthers continued to control the tempo for the next 20 minutes, keeping Gloucester back on its heels with pressure. The Fishermen, however, had one more counter attack left in them.
Senior back Matteo Ferrara sent a high through ball towards the net that Suazo was able to track down and get a step on the Beverly defense. He finished the play for his third goal of the night to tie it up again at 4-4.
"He was double teamed and still found a way, that was a sensational goal," Marnoto said. "Beverly frustrated us a bit in the second half, but we got the goal we were looking for."
It was Beverly that came out firing with a goal in the first five minutes from Danny Buzil, who made a great move on the back line and chipped it inside the right post from a really tough angle to make it 1-0.
Gloucester responded 10 minutes later on a Suazo penalty kick after Andrew Coelho was fouled in the. But it took only five minutes for Beverly to move back on top with a goal from Irwin.
Suazo gave Gloucester the momentum heading into the half as he blasted one inside the left post from the right wing in the 26th minute. He set up the go ahead goal in the 36th minute when he dribbled past two Panther backs on the left wing and threw it out front, where Owen Hardy battled his way to the ball for the score.
"Gloucester plays with a lot of energy," de Leon said. "They have two very dangerous guys up front. You make one mistake and they make you pay for it."
