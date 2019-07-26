Gloucester High School boys soccer coach Armando Marnoto is teaching the future of the Gloucester boys and girls soccer programs. Marnoto runs a skills clinic for youth soccer players during the summer months.
The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6-14. The camp teaches players the fundamentals of the game such as foot skills and fitness as well as the tactical and positional play of the game. The camp runs every Tuesday and Friday night at the Magnolia Woods soccer fields from 5 - 8 p.m. on weeknights. The camp began in early July and finishes up next week.
