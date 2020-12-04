This Saturday was supposed to be Super Bowl Saturday for Massachusetts High School football with the best teams in the state competing at Gillette Stadium with a state title on the line.
Football season, however, was cancelled this fall and is currently scheduled to be played in March and April.
There may be no Super Bowl games played this weekend, but two of Gloucester High School’s all time greatest teams are celebrating a 10th and 20th anniversary of their Super Bowl championships.
In 2000, the Fishermen turned in the first perfect season in program history with a 35-26 win over Foxborough at Boston University’s Nickerson Field in the Division 3 Super Bowl. Ten years later in 2010, the Fishermen won a second straight Division 1A Super Bowl crown with a 34-13 win over Bridgewater-Raynham at Gillette Stadium.
There are some strong similarities between the two teams.
Both teams were simply dominant from the first game of the season to the last and comprise two of Gloucester’s six Super Bowl championship teams.
The two squads were only challenged once in the regular season, and it was in a defensive showdown against an incredibly talented Lynn Classical team. The 2000 team won 7-6 in front of a packed house at Newell Stadium while Gloucester won 14-7 in front of another standing room only crowd at Newell in 2010.
Both teams featured a punishing run game, a physical and experienced line on both sides of the ball, and a standout defense that may have been each team’s biggest strength.
Each team was also represented by one of the program’s all time greatest coaches as Terry Silva, the program’s all time wins leader, in 2000 and Paul Ingram, who has the best in percentage in program history, was at the helm in 2010.
In the 2000 season, Gloucester reached its second Super Bowl in a three year span. In fact, much of the core of seniors on the 2000 team saw significant snaps in the 1998 Super Bowl loss to Rockland, a game that could have gone either way.
On a frigidly cold December evening at Boston University, the Fishermen finished the job against a massively large and physical Foxborough team out of the Hockomock League, one of the South Shore’s deepest leagues.
It was a classic contest and a tale of two halves that saw Foxborough break out to an early 19-2 lead while throwing its size around the Nickerson Field Turf.
Gloucester, however, may have had a size disadvantage, but it more than stood up physically and began to chip away at the Warriors, getting better and better as the game went on and wearing down the Hockomock champs.
The eventual Super Bowl champs started to turn the tide before halftime on a long touchdown run from Adam Orlando to send the Fishermen into the half trailing 19-9.
The teams traded scores to open the second half and Foxborough held a 26-16 lead before Gloucester came roaring back in the fourth. Sophomore quarterback Nolan Palazola, who was the Super Bowl winning quarterback for Manchester High School the previous season as a freshman, finished off a quarterback sneak to make it 26-22.
On the ensuing drive, Gloucester took the lead for good as Orlando picked off a pass from his safety position and returned it to the house for a 29-26 Fishermen lead.
“In the first half we were getting away from what got us there,” team captain Christian Maki told the Gloucester Daily Times in a 2013 story. “All of a sudden late in the second (quarter) we went back to our base defense and ran our regular, Wing-T offense. Our athletes started to come through and they couldn’t keep up with us. We were a second half team all season. We always won the big games in the second half.”
After a big fourth and inches stop, senior fullback Mike Verga plowed in one final touchdown for a 35-26 Gloucester win. Gloucester finished 11-0, unbeaten and untied for the first time in program history.
In 2010, Gloucester’s run was equally impressive and capped off the best four-year run in program history where the team went 50-2, went to the Super Bowl four times and won three of them from 2007-10.
The pressure was on the 2010 team as it had a bevy of weapons on both sides of the ball returning from the 2009 state champs. A 13-0 season was expected, and the team lived up to those expectations and some.
“The three years prior, we were the team to beat so going into that season expectations were even higher,” senior quarterback Joey Avila told the Gloucester Daily Times in a 2013 story on the team. “We definitely felt that pressure, we couldn’t lose or we would be considered a disappointment.”
The Fishermen faced off against a very familiar foe in the Division 1A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium: Bridgewater-Raynham. The Trojans and Fishermen met in the Division 1A Super Bowl the previous season with Gloucester running away with a 33-14 win in near blizzard conditions.
In 2010, the weather was a bit more clear, but Gloucester was just as dominant.
The Trojans clearly did their homework in this game with a strong defensive game plan designed to slow down Gloucester’s vaunted rushing attack. But an eight or even nine man box meant more room to throw, the Avila hit several big passes early in the game, including a touchdown pass to Brandon Cusumano, one of two touchdown passes on the day.
Touchdown runs from Jordan Shairs and Gilbert Brown gave Gloucester a 21-6 halftime lead and the team never looked back. Cusumano added a touchdown run and Mike Tomaino a touchdown reception in the second half to expand on the lead.
Gloucester was too deep, too versatile and too physical for Bridgewater-Raynham on both sides of the ball and the result was a 34-13 drubbing to give Gloucester its third Super Bowl title in four seasons.
“We knew they wanted us and they were going to come in with all the intensity in the world,” Avila said. “They were a solid team. But it didn’t matter, we were too strong. We were also more prepared. You can have all the talent in the world but the coaches need to put you in the right positions and they did that every week for us.”
The 2010 season was the last time Gloucester was in the Super Bowl although there have been a couple of near misses since.
Both the 2000 and 2010 teams perfectly exemplified what Gloucester football was about during its incredible run of success from 1995-2010, where the program won the Super Bowl five team and reached it twice more. Whatever the future holds for the program, those two teams will always be considered two of the all-time greats.
GLOUCESTER SUPER BOWL HISTORY
2010- Gloucester 34, Bridgetwater-Raynham 13 (Division 1A)
2009- Gloucester 33, Bridgewater-Raynham 14 (Division 1A)
2008- Duxbury 46, Gloucester 26 (Divison 2A)
2007- Gloucester 41, Hingham 0 (Division 2A)
2000- Gloucester 35, Foxborough 26 (Division 3)
1998- Rockland 14, Gloucester 12 (Division 3)
1995- Gloucester 33, Darmouth 8 (Division 3)
1991- Gloucester 18, Dartmouth 0 (Division 3)
1987- Chelmsford 21, Gloucester 14 (Division 2)
MANCHESTER ESSEX SUPER BOWL HISTORY
2008- Manchester Essex 36, Tri County 6 (Division 4)
2003- Martha’s Vineyard 26, Manchester 24 (Division 6)
2002- Marian 48, Manchester 15 (Division 6)
1999- Manchester 12, O’Bryant 6 (Division 6)
1982- Manchester 28, Nantucket 6 (Division 5)
1981- Manchester 49, Dorchester 6 (Division 5)