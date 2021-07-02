Once again, Cape Ann's spring high school sports teams delivered in a big way.The last spring season on Cape Ann, the 2019 season, was collectively one of the most successful seasons in the area in recent memory. While the 2021 spring season, a season that saw every team get back on the field after missing the entirety of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, did not sport three teams in a state finals like it did in 2019, it was still a memorable and highly successful campaign, which has become the norm for Cape Ann teams.
With seniors seeing their first spring action since sophomores and every team breaking in countless new contributors at important positions, local players and coaches had it tougher than ever, but that did not stop Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex teams from having big time success.
After three seasons that were essentially exhibition season, the state title was back on the line in the spring with the first MIAA State Tournaments since the winter 2020. And that extra pressure brought out the best in local athletes.
Collectively, the three schools combined to see five teams reach the sectional semifinals, three reach sectional finals and one win a sectional championship before finishing as the state runner-up.
Here's a look at some of the highlights from each of the three Cape Ann schools.
GLOUCESTER
The Fishermen once again turned in a strong spring campaign, particularly on the diamond with the softball and baseball teams once again turning in the deepest tournament runs.
The softball team finished at 13-4 and reached the Division 2 North semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons dating back to 2016.
Pitching and defense were once again Gloucester's trademark as Jenna Hoofnagle was dominant in the circle and her team made the plays behind her, led by shortstop Ella Marshall.
As is the case a lot of the times with great teams, Gloucester was eliminated in heart breaking fashion on a play at the plate in a 4-3 loss to Tewksbury, an outstanding tournament game. Despite the loss, the Fishermen once again proved to be in the mix as one of the sections best programs.
Gloucester baseball also made a return trip to the sectional semifinals before getting tripped up by a red hot Bishop Fenwick team in the semis.
The Fishermen were a model of consistency in a season where just about every team was sloppy and inconsistent at times. Entering the year with only three players returning with significant varsity experience, Gloucester was able to grind out close win after close win thanks to a deep pitching staff, good defense and the ability to execute the little things in big spots.
That deep pitching staff also came in handy in the postseason as starters Zach Abbott and Brett Moore along with relievers Zach Morris and Tommy Elliott, combined to pitch back-to-back shutouts in the first two rounds of the postseason. Junior Jack Costanzo led the offense at the top of the order.
The boys tennis squad also turned in a memorable season. Despite a 5-9 record, Gloucester finished 4-0 in the NEC South to win the conference title and played two memorable tournament matches, a 4-1 win over Melrose in the prelims and a 3-2 loss to No. 1 Medford in the first round, which came down to a third set. Gloucester did this with all freshmen at their singles spots in their tournament win.
The future looks bright for all three Gloucester teams as they all return the vast majority, if not all of their starting lineups in 2022.
ROCKPORT
It was an extra special season in Rockport as the Vikings baseball team turned in the deepest state tournament run in program history, a berth in the Division 4 North Finals.
Head coach John Parisi reached the semifinals on five previous occasions, but this spring a group of seasoned veterans on the mound took the team one step further.
Whenever Rockport has a stable of senior pitchers, it is a dangerous team in the postseason. That was the case this year as senior captains Jake Engel, Kyle Beal and Frew Rowen tossed three straight gems in wins over Matignon, Mystic Valley and Hamilton-Wenham respectively.
The Hamilton-Wenham win was the most impressive of the three as Rowen was phenomenal while the defense behind him was stellar.
With those three arms, Rockport was a threat to beat any team it played against and it showed at the most important time of the season.
The Rockport softball team also had a great season, finishing up at 8-6 and earning the No. 8 seed in Division 3 North.
Unfortunately, the Vikings caught a tough break with an incredibly difficult first round draw against defending sectional champ Austin Prep. Still, Rockport was better than most of the teams in the Division 3 bracket thanks to a breakout season on the mound from Kelsea Anderson and a consistent stable of bats including Taylor Frost, Zoe Lucido and Kylie Wheat.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
When it comes to the spring season, the girls tennis team at Manchester Essex is always a threat to go all the way, and the team nearly did it again this year.
The Hornets won their fourth Division 3 North sectional since the MIAA expanded girls tennis to three divisions in 2011. They also made their fourth state finals appearance, falling to a stacked Advanced Math and Science Academy team in Wednesday's state final.
Led by Stephanie Pratt at No. 1 singles, the Hornets were dominant all season long, taking a 12-match winning streak into the state finals. Expect this program to reload as it usually does.
The girls lacrosse team also turned in another memorable postseason performance, reaching the Division 3 North Finals for the third season in a row. The Hornets played Newburyport for the third time in a row, falling 17-2 in the rubber match of the series.
Manchester Essex entered the tournament a little bit unheralded with a record of 7-4 and the No. 10 seed. But the Hornets turned it on in the postseason with three wins over Bishop Fenwick in the first round, Essex Tech in the quarters and Swampscott in the semifinals.
Led by the play of Lily Athanas and Gianna Huet, the Hornets difficult regular season schedule paid dividends as they dominated three teams with better records before the finals.