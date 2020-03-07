The St. John's Prep hockey team is one of only four teams remaining in the state's most prestigious high school hockey tournament, the Super 8 Tournament. And there has been a Rockport native playing a key role in the Eagles' success every step of the way.
Senior winter Ryan Webb has logged big minutes as a top-six forward for the Prep, which takes on Boston College High School on Saturday night at Loring Arena in Framingham (7:30 p.m.).
It is an elimination game as the loser is out and the winner advances to the loser's bracket finals of the double-elimination tournament against the loser of Saturday's winner's bracket final between Arlington and Pope Francis.
"It's going to be our biggest test of the year," Webb said. "We're 0-1-1 against them, they're a conference rival and we're focused on winning and moving on to the next game."
Webb and the Eagles entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed while B.C. High is the No. 2 seed. Arlington is the top seed with Pope Francis being the No. 3 seed.
The Prep currently sports a 2-1 record in the Super 8 (13-5-5 overall) and opened up the tournament with a 2-1 win over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian to sweep the season series with its biggest rival. It followed up with a 3-1 loss to Arlington and fought off elimination with a 5-2 win over Catholic Memorial to set up Saturday's game with B.C. High.
"The Xaverian win was definitely one of the biggest for us," Webb said. "They're a big rival and it's really hard to go 3-0 against any team. But we're determined right now. The whole year we thought we were a little underestimated so we have something to prove."
Speed is the name of the game for the Prep, and Webb is one of the team's speediest players.
The ability to skate end-to-end was on full display in the team's first two wins of the postseason while Arlington was able to slow them down a bit at Stoneham Arena. Webb is hoping that the larger ice surface at Loring will help create more opportunities to score.
"Arlington is a well coached team and they used the smaller rink to their advantage," Webb said. "They were able to play a trap on us and we're always looking to use our speed. Loring is a bigger ice surface so we are looking to use our skating there and capitalize on our chances."
St. John's Prep is a balanced team this winter with no true go-to scorer, but several capable players that can come up big at any moment, and Webb is one of those guys.
A smooth and speedy winger, Webb has 17 points on the season on seven goals and 10 assists. Offense, however, is only part of his game as the senior prides himself on playing a complete brand of hockey where he contributes in all three zones.
A heart and soul type of player, Webb makes contributions all over the ice.
"I feel like I have a little bit of an energy role on the team," he said. "Make sure everyone's focused and that we bounce back from adversity. I'm always forechecking and focusing on the defensive zone first and I'm all for playing on the penalty kill. Not usually a goal scorer kind of guy but I'll do anything the team asks me to do."
That attitude has resonated with his teammates and coaching staff, and Webb has also shown some serious offensive skill during the Super 8 Tournament with a goal in each of his team's two wins.
He found the back of the net for what turned out to be the game-winning-goal in a 2-1 win over Xaverian and he gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead with a short handed goal in the first period of the 5-2 win over Catholic Memorial, the program's first ever Super 8 win over CM.
His goal against Catholic Memorial was particularly impressive as it came just after the Prep killed off a 5-on-3 and Webb beat a defenseman to a loose puck, that wheeled around the boards all the way into the CM zone, after a great forecheck. His initial shot was stopped but he continued charging to the net and put in the rebound for an important goal.
“That was a great play by Webb,”St. John's head coach Kristian Hanson said to the Salem News after the win. “Team speed can really be a plus for us, and Webb’s tough to stop in the open ice.”
Now, the Eagles are three wins away from a state title, and the B.C. High Eagles stand in the way. Webb is hoping the team can keep it rolling.
"(B.C.) High is one of the few teams that can skate directly with us so it should be a high paced game," Webb said. "If we're playing our best, we're hard to keep up with. We just have to keep up the intensity and capitalize when we get the chance."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.