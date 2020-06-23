Swampscott's Marshall, Pentucket's Rubio named Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month

For their outstanding achievements both in the classroom and on their respective athletic teams, Swampscott baseball's Tyler Marshall and Pentucket track and field's Emily Rubio have been named the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for May,
The Swampscott baseball team was looking stacked on paper heading into the 2020 season until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out play for the entire spring sports schedule
Marshall, a senior was one of the Big Blue's most valuable players a year ago. A standout right hander at the top of the rotation, Marshall was tied for the team lead in wins as a junior with four to go along with an ERA under 2.00.
This spring he was slated to be back at the top of the Swampscott rotation along with fellow senior Nick Reiser.
"We were looking to have a really strong team this year, we have a number of seniors going to college for baseball," Marshall said. "We had big plans, it's a shame we didn't get the chance to play."
The senior also had an impressive fall season as he was a starting offensive linemen for the Division 5 Super Bowl champs, Swampscott's first Super Bowl title since 2007.
In the classroom, Marshall was able to expertly balance his rigorous athletic schedule, which spans over all three seasons, with his school work. He is a consistent honor roll student.
"Keeping balance in the classroom and on the field has been difficult but definitely worth it," he said. "There are some long nights doing homework after practice or the weight room but I'm glad I was able to focus and get it all done."
To read about Pentucket's Emily Rubio visit this story on SalemNews.com.