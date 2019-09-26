The boys soccer season is rapidly approaching its midpoint, and through the first month of the 2019 fall season, Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex have collectively put together the most successful season of any sport on Cape Ann.
All three teams are either first or second in their respective conference and league standings, and all three look like they will be in the race for a championship all the way through the regular season.
We will start with the biggest surprise of the fall season in Gloucester. Head coach Armando Marnoto's squad has ran the gauntlet in the NEC North and has an overall record of 5-1-1.
Gloucester is not only good, it is one of the most exciting teams in the conference as it can light up the scoreboard and put up goals in bunches against any defense.
The Fishermen have scored 28 goals in seven games this season, averaging four per night and they are led by a dynamic scoring duo in senior captain Anthony Suazo, the 2018 NEC South MVP, and sophomore Andrew Coelho.
Suazo's athleticism is too much for opponents to handle at times and his ball skills are just as strong as his speed and strength. Suazo doesn't need a lot of room to earn a scoring chance and he already has 16 goals on the season, nine in his last three games. All this despite the fact that he is receiving constant double-teams and extra attention from the opposing defense.
Coelho has been the breakout performer of the NEC as the sophomore also has a nose for the goal scoring 10 times already this season. Coelho is the only Gloucester player to score at least one goal in each game and he does it with a combination of his speed on the wing and a potent shot.
Most recently, Gloucester has shown to be very resilient. The Fishermen came back to earn a draw over Beverly last week and then had come from behind wins over both Winthrop and Swampscott this week to move to 5-1-1.
The only letdown on Gloucester's schedule came in a 5-3 loss to Saugus last Saturday at Newell Stadium. But the Fishermen bounced back with two straight wins, putting the off day behind them.
As for Cape Ann's two CAL boys soccer teams, Rockport and Manchester Essex look to be in a fight to the finish for the Baker Division title as Manchester Essex leads the standings with Rockport right behind.
The two teams meet on Thursday at Hyland Field (4 p.m.) for the second regular season meeting between the rivals. The Vikings and Hornets tied, 2-2 in the previous meeting.
While the teams play different styles, both Rockport and Manchester Essex have found success this season through balance.
Rockport has long been known as a team that is tough to crack defensively as Dave Curley's squad always plays strong team defense and is always rock solid in goal. That is the case again this year for the 6-2-1 Vikings, but a much improved offense, which was the team's biggest weakness in the two previous seasons, have the team only two points out of first place in the league.
The Vikings don't just rely on one player either, it's a bevy of offensive weapons chipping in to score. Andrew Guelli has been the team's leading scorer early on in the season, but Nick Costa, Frew Rowen, Adam Ramsden, Colby Kelly and Charlie Prentiss have all been consistent commodities on the offensive end of the field.
Defensively, a group of seasoned veterans led by captains Dillon VanDerPool and Austin Matus along with senior Tom Micalizzi, have them allowing just over one goal per game to go along with four shutouts in net from keeper Camden Wheeler.
Rockport is strong in every layer of the field, and the CAL is finding that out the hard way this season.
Speaking of strong in every layer of the field, Manchester Essex is also incredibly balanced as it usually is under head coach Rob Bilsbury.
This fall, the Hornets have been dominant on both ends of the pitch as they have scored the most goals in the CAL Baker (31, 3.4 per game) and allowed the fewest (9, one per game).
Senior captain Kellen Furse has been nearly unstoppable as he has 11 goals already this season with sophomore Naderson Curtis scoring nine.
Kai Carroll has been a two-way beast for the Hornets as he is a rock on the defensive side of the field and a crafty ball handler who can create offense on the other side of the field.
The Hornets can score goals in bunches to win big as they have scored four goals or more on five occasions this season. But they can also defend and win low scoring games as well.
No matter the pace and the tempo, Manchester Essex is always in control. Play up tempo and get ready to be burned by the Hornet's speed. Play at a more deliberate pace and Bilsbury and company will eat opponents alive with possession and pinpoint passing.
At 5-1-3 (5-0-3 in the CAL), the Hornets currently lead the Baker Division by two points over Rockport.
