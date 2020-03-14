The Waiting Game

It's obvious to state that the coronavirus has a major impact on the sports world. In fact, it's basically forced sports around the country to be postponed at all levels.Much has been made about the big money postponements in professional sports such as the suspension of the NBA, NHL and MLB seasons, along with the postponement of the Masters golf tournament among other big time events.
The postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19, however, have also hit the local level and have affected local athletes at every level.
On Thursday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) made two big moves.
The first was to cancel the state championship games for hockey and basketball, which were set to be played on Saturday and Sunday. The cancellation led to the crowning of co-champions in each division of the sport, that's 28 state champs in the two sports.
The decision did not affect local teams as all were eliminated, but when it comes to local opponents, Gloucester's Northeastern Conference rival, Lynn English, lost the chance to repeat as Division 1 State Champs and will instead share the championship with Springfield Central.
Lincoln-Sudbury, the team that knocked Gloucester hockey out of the tournament, will share the Division 2 State Hockey title with Canton after winning Division 2 North.
The second big announcement on Thursday was the postponement of the opening of the spring sports season. Preseason tryouts for local baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field teams were set to open this coming Monday, but are now set to open on Monday, March 30.
Of course this is a very fluid situation and that March 30 date could change if the situation is not suitable for players to return to the field on that date.
If there is in fact a spring high school sports season in 2020, it will have to be crammed into a short period of time.
According to the MIAA's release on Thursday, no games can start earlier than April 10 if the March 30 opener holds up.
If sports are able to get back on the field for regular season action on April 10, and that's a big if, we will see a similar scenario to the one we saw in the spring of 2015, when around eight feet of snow were dumped on the area during the winter.
As a result, the spring season was crammed into a six week period, but it went off successfully. A crammed season will not have a major impact on most sports, but it will have a major affect on the sport of baseball, especially with rule changes at the MIAA level.
This spring, MIAA baseball has implemented a pitch count, and with a condensed schedule, teams will have to use a lot of arms to get through the season, a major change from a normal season but one that I'm sure coaches and players will gladly deal with in favor of playing the game.
Here's hoping the situation improves enough to play the spring season, as it has been the best season collectively on Cape Ann with state title contenders all over the place, as we saw in 2019 with three teams reaching a state title game.
It's not just the high school athletes that will have to wait, the youngsters will too.
Little League Baseball recently announced that the 2020 season can not open practices nationally until April 6 at the earliest.
Gloucester Little League already conducted player evaluations earlier this month and league president Jamie Marshall says that Gloucester Little League will be complying with the April 6 date.
The April 6 date would normally not be a big issue as the weather makes it tough for teams to get on the fields that early under normal circumstances. This March, however, the weather has been unusually nice and the fields could be ready to go by early April if teams are allowed to use.
Even the adults are feeling the impact of the cancellations.
The NCAA announced the cancellation of all spring sports, ending dozens of local athletes seasons before they even began. Fortunately, the NCAA announced on Friday that it will grant an extra year of eligibility to those seniors who had their final collegiate season wiped out.
The 2020 Boston Marathon was also postponed from its usual Patriots Day running to Monday, September 14.
That is a very difficult situation for local runners as they have been training specifically to run the daunting race in April. Now, they will have to switch up their training regiments and prepare for September.
Currently, 18 runners from Cape Ann (eight from Gloucester, four from Essex, three from Rockport and three from Manchester) are slated to run the Boston Marathon and will have to wait an extra five months for the big day.
The sports world has been completely turned on its head over the last 72 hours, but those tough decisions had to be made. Now we just have to wait for the games and events we love to return, and what an exciting time that will be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.