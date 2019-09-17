The Gloucester boys soccer team has already made a lot of noise in its new home, the Northeastern Conference North Division.
On Tuesday night, the Fishermen turned in their most dominant performance of the season, a 4-0 win at Danvers to improve to 3-0 on the season, all three wins coming against NEC North opposition.
“We’re doing the right things at the right time right now,” Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said.
“We’re playing great team defense and making the best of the opportunities given.”
Gloucester had to make a bit of an adjustment against its conference rival as Danvers was controlling the tempo in the first half.
The Fishermen then switched up their defense and started to turn the tide.
“We had to make an adjustment because they were attacking better than us,” Marnoto said. “We switched to a man-to-man defense and it sort of stifled them.”
The teams played to a stalemate for much of the first half until senior captain Anthony Suazo dribbled past a defender and slipped one past the keeper to give Gloucester a 1-0 lead at the break.
The Fishermen took that momentum into the second half as Suazo scored his second of the game and fourth in the last two games by putting home a rebound to make it 2-0 Fishermen with 22 minutes to play.
Sophomore Andrew Coelho scored Gloucester’s next two goals to give him a team leading six on the young season.
He made it 3-0 when he scored on a rebound with 13 minutes to go and he got another five minutes later to cap the scoring at 4-0.
“We did a great job with our counter attacks,” Marnoto said. “Their goalie made some fantastic saves but we were there for the rebounds.
Our defense cleared the ball out and found their man quickly.”
The Fishermen are back in action on Thursday night with another big NEC North clash as Beverly visits Newell Stadium (6:30 p.m.). First place in the NEC North will be on the line as the Fishermen and Panthers are both undefeated in the early stages of the season.
