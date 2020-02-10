Three Gloucester wrestlers named All Conference

With the conference tournament concluded and the sectional and state meets on the horizon, the Northeastern Conference released its wrestling All-Star team, and Gloucester was well represented with three All Conference selections and a pair of All-Stars.
Two of Gloucester's captains lead the way, earning All Conference honors after turning in standout performances at the NEC/CAL Tournament.
Senior captain Liam Donahue was an All Conference selection at 145 pounds after finishing second at the NEC/CALTournament. Donahue, however, was the top NEC finisher in the weight class.
Junior captain Quinten Ulrich also earned All Conference honors. He, like Donahue, finished second in his weight class (160 pounds) at the NEC/CAL Tournament and was the top NEC finisher.
The two captains are joined by Jason Healey (170) on the All Conference team as he was the NEC's top finisher in his weight class as well.
Gloucester also had a pair of wrestlers earn NEC All-Star status in eighth grader Jayden Toppan (138 pounds) and junior Jeff Allen (152 pounds), both were the second best finishers in the conference at the NEC/CAL Tournament.
Max Leete of Danvers was named the Conference's Wrestler of the year for the second season in a row. Beverly was the NEC champion.
The Fishermen return to the mat Saturday in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Wakefield High School (10 a.m.).
