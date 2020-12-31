1. COVID-19 wipes out sports: Unfortunately the top sports and news story and event of 2020 not just locally but globally is a negative. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March, wiping out all sports locally for a five-month period. That meant the spring 2020 high school sports season was cancelled and the St. Peter's Fiesta sporting events. Sports resumed in the summer months and the high school sports season resumed in the fall in an abbreviated fashion.
2. Sports resumes after five-month hiatus with Gloucester Little League: For five months the local sports calendar was empty until the middle of the summer when both Gloucester Little League and the Intertown Twilight Baseball League opened up their respective seasons. Both leagues were able to get a full season in and crowned a champ while following the necessary social distancing measures. The two leagues paved the way for more sports to come the rest of the year.
3. Rockport boys soccer wins CAL Baker: For the first time since 2013, the Rockport boys soccer team captured the Cape Ann League championship. The Vikings finished up the season with a record of 4-1-5 and clinched the title outright with a scoreless tie against Lynnfield in the regular season finale.
4. Rockport golf wins CAL Baker: The Rockport golf team broke through with a CAL championship for the first time since the 1970's this fall. A deep starting lineup helped the Vikings finish up the season with a record of 9-3 including an unbeaten mark in CAL Baker action. A 133-130 win over rival Manchester Essex clinched the crown.
5. Montagnino scores 1,000: Gloucester boys basketball senior Marcus Montagnino reached a career milestone in becoming the first Gloucester boy since 2011 to reach 1,000 career points. Montagnino reached the milestone in a January 17 game against Saugus. He finished his career as the program's third all time leading scorer with 1,293 points.
6. Field gets 100 points: Gloucester hockey's E.J. Field also earned a career milestone in 2020 becoming the program's first 100 point scorer since 2008. Field reached 100 points in a win over Swampscott on January 8. He finished up his career as the program's sixth all time leading scorer with 131 points.
7. Rockport girls tournament win: The Rockport girls basketball team did something the program had not done in multiple decades last winter with a state tournament win. The Vikings, who finished up the season at 12-8 and reached the Div. 4 North Quarterfinals, defeated Lynn Tech in a first round tilt at Rockport High School.
8. ME field hockey wins outright CAL title: The Manchester Essex field hockey team made it six straight CAL Baker championships this spring and took it one step further by winning the league outright. The Hornets shrugged off an opening day lost and went unbeaten in their final nine games to finish up at 8-1-1.
9. Back-to-back tourney wins for Gloucester boys: The Gloucester boys basketball team made history with a 83-71 first round tournament win over Wakefield on February 24. The win marked the first time in program history where the Fishermen won a postseason game two seasons in a row.
10. Football season postponed: Although the fall sports season was played, the COVID-19 pandemic still had a major affect on the season as football season was postponed. There was no high school football season in 2020, it is currently scheduled to be played in the "Fall 2" season in winter 2021 beginning with preseason workouts in late February.