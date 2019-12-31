1. Hopkins greasy pole trifecta
Derek Hopkins was the talk of the city in late June when he did something that no greasy pole walker has done in 20-years, win the Friday, Saturday and Sunday competitions. Hopkins made it look easy three days in a row as he not only won all three days, he won all three competitions in the second round, the earliest a walker can win. If that weren't enough, all three of Hopkins' courtesy round walks also saw him reach the end of the pole.
2. ME baseball state champs
The Hornets turned in the program's first ever state championship on the baseball diamond and did it in impressive fashion, beating Tahanto 5-2 in June to capture the title. Led by a veteran squad and the CAL MVP Harry Painter, the Hornets played their best baseball at the best possible team, taking out every dangerous team in Division 4 North to capture the program's first ever sectional title. At the state level, head coach B.J. Weed's squad won the semifinals and state finals comfortably.
3. Gloucester softball state finals
Gloucester softball's run to the state finals was not only a first for the program, it was the first time a girls sports team at GHS reached a state championship game. Head coach John Nicastro and company won the NEC for the second year in a row and followed it up with four state tournament wins, including thrillers over Triton in the Division 2 North Finals (14-6 in extra innings) and Norton in the Division 2 State Semifinals (3-2) before falling to a stacked Hudson squad in the state finals.
4. ME girls lax state finals
The Hornets had a flare for the dramatics in the postseason as they turned in three straight one-goal wins from the Division 2 North Semifinals to the Division 2 State Semifinals to the program's first ever trop to a state final. First year head coach Nan Gorton rode a dominant defense, led by goalie Bella Pomeroy, and a clutch offense all the way to the state finals, which featured a win over rivals Newburyport and Ipswich and a victory over Bromfield in the state semis before dropping the finals to Cohasset.
5. Mia Salah breaks scoring mark
Only a junior, Salah has already scored more points than any player in the history of Gloucester field hockey. In an October win over Everett, Salah set the program's goal scoring record. She currently has 64 goals and 46 assists for her career and eclipsed the 20-goal mark for the second season in a row despite the fact that she missed the early stages of the 2019 season with an injury. Salah now has at least 18 more games to add to her scoring record, which looks like it will stand for a long time.
6. McKay breaks wins record
In leading the Gloucester softball team to new heights, pitcher Sydney McKay, the Northeastern Conference MVP, set the program's all time wins record. McKay, a crafty right hander, set the mark in a May shutout win over Bishop Fenwick and by season's end, her record stands at 58 career wins with only 12 losses. A starter since her sophomore season, McKay also set the program's postseason wins mark with seven as she won all four games this spring en route to a berth in the Division 2 State Finals.
7. Suazo MVP again
Anthony Suazo set the bar extremely high for his senior soccer season. the NEC MVP as a junior, Suazo managed to have an even better season in 2019 by winning the NEC MVP award for the second season in a row. The senior striker also set the Gloucester High School single-season goal scoring record with 26. Suazo's blend of blazing speed and incredible ball skills made him nearly impossible for opposing defenses to slow down, and the NEC coaches recognized him as the conference's best player.
8. Oliver breaks 3-point record
Ben Oliver didn't just break the Gloucester basketball three-point record in 2019, he shattered it. The record stood at 163 career threes at the beginning of the season, and by the end of Gloucester's historic 2019 season, which saw them reach the sectional semifinals for the second time in program history, Oliver ran the record to more than 200 three-pointers made. The senior could create his own shot and work off screens and he set the record through outstanding consistency over his high school career.
9. 50 points for Costanzo
In his freshman season, Jack Costanzo made a mark on the Gloucester hockey program that no player had been able to achieve in more than 20 years. Costanzo poured in 25 goals to go along with 25 assists on the 2018-19 season, making him the first GHS player to reach 50-points in a single season since 1998. His 50-points are also the second highest for a freshman. He was especially strong in the postseason as he scored a hat trick in his state tournament debut.
10. ITL Finals Game 5
Game 5 of the ITL Finals between the Manchester Essex Mariners and Rowley Rams was one for the ages. The Mariners were three outs away from dropping Game 5 of the finals for the third season in a row, but hits from Kellen Field and Mike Cain sent it to extras. Finally, in the bottom of the ninth, Rusty Tucker, who also went nine innings for the win on the mound, homered to left center for a walk-off, 3-2 Mariners win giving them their first title since 2016.
