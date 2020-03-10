Liam Donahue started his high school wrestling career before he even reached high school.
As an eighth grader, Donahue was able to compete for Gloucester High on a middle school waiver, and he was thrown right into the fire of competition.
While he took his fair share of lumps as a young teenager competing against young adults as old as 18, he still won 12 matches that season and set the stage for what was to come.
Fast forward to the present day, and Donahue just finished up his senior wrestling season. Not only was it the greatest single season on program history, it was also the greatest career for a GHS wrestler.
"He put together one heck of a run," Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson said. "From a young kid who came in as a middle schooler, got beat a bunch but gained great experience. Now he's one of the best wrestlers in the state and got to compete at New Englands. He has earned everything he's accomplished."
Donahue came into the 2019-20 season with several goals in mind, and at the end of the season he accomplished all three while completely rewriting the GHS wrestling record book.
His 146 career wins are far more than any other wrestler in program history as he became the program's first 100 match winner in December.
The senior captain, a two-time first team All Northeastern Conference selection at 145-pounds, also won the Division 3 North Sectional and Division 3 State championship, both a first for a Gloucester wrestler. He also placed fourth at the All State Tournament to earn a spot in the field at the New England Championship this past weekend.
"My four main goals were 100 wins, a sectional and a state championship and to place at the All State," Donahue said. "It took months of preparation this season and lots of offseason training but it was such a great feeling to accomplish those goals."
From defense to offense
Over the years, Donahue has molded himself into a well rounded performer that can win matches in many different ways.
Throughout the regular season, he was finding success with his defensive skills as takedown defense and counter-attacks were his weapon of choice.
In the postseason, however, Donahue turned the tables on his opponents.
En route to an 8-0 record in his Sectional and State championship performances, Donahue started drilling his offensive wrestling, and he used that to get the jump on his opponents.
While his takedown defense is stellar, he made sure that his opponents were rarely able to even attempt a shot.
"I just made sure I was getting right into my offense and scoring points early," Donahue said. "Throughout those weeks I was really working on my offensive game. I was always the one shooting first, which is not always the way I wrestle but it was the state tournament so I needed to use everything I have to win. Those tournaments really stand out this season. I was proud of those wins."
Disciplined training and injury scare
The sport of wrestling takes serious commitment, and Donahue was more than willing to put in the work to reach new heights.
Throughout the season, all wrestlers must be on weight, and while Donahue walks around at just over 150 pounds, his wrestling weight is 145 pounds. That means he needs to keep himself on a strict diet to stay in peak shape.
Instead of eating school lunch, Donahue brings a salad to school every day while he also cuts down on his carbs and turns to protein.
"The dieting is not always easy but you get used to it," Donahue said. "You just have to stay on top of yourself. I always make sure I'm eating right and you have to cut weight. I'll wear more layers at practice to sweat more and sometimes some intermittent fasting because it tends to burn more calories."
That discipline had Donahue well on his way to a star studded career, which was all of a sudden in jeopardy during his junior year. A meniscus tear while playing football in his junior year put his winter wrestling season in serious doubt.
The options were surgery to repair the meniscus, or a surgery to completely remove it. Donahue went with the latter, which brought him back onto the mat for his junior season, where he fought through the injury to earn first team All Conference status.
In the offseason and during his junior season, Donahue went to Allied Strength, a gym in Gloucester, to focus on injury prevention while fine tuning his skills.
"It was tough on the knee, especially in a sport like this where you're bending it and contorting your body all over the place," Donahue said. "But I really focused on injury prevention and just fought through it the best that I could."
While mostly healthy this winter, Donahue still had some lingering pain in the knee, but it did not affect his performance. He battled through a little knee soreness in the sectional tournament and was still able to run through the competition.
"He had to take it easy on his knee that week and he still won sectionals," Swanson said. "He's such a tough kid but he's also a student of the game. He's just such a wrestling buff and he knows the ins and outs of the sport and what he needs to do to be successful. It's great to coach a kid like that."
In a half decade of high school wrestling competition, Donahue has built up a resume that is unmatched at GHS. But through it all, he keeps going back to that first season as an eighth grader for helping him reach the top of his game.
"I was going against kids who were bigger, quicker and more experienced than me," Donahue said. "But it toughened me up and helped turn me into the wrestler I am today. That year showed me what I needed to do in the future to get better and I just kept working at."
In the end, the hard work and determination paid off in a big way for the most successful wrestler in Gloucester High School history.
