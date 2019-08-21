Record: 14-6-3
Season accolades: Northeastern Conference South champs... Division 2 North Semifinalists... Program’s deepest tournament run of the decade...
The skinny: Sean Lyons’ squad was a high flying but balanced team with a standout top line, an elite two-way defenseman and a goalie that could steal a game in a big spot. In its second season in the NEC South Division, Gloucester ran roughshod over the league to the tune of a 7-1 record, winning the NEC. The Fishermen played their best hockey with everything on the line as two state tournament wins put them in the sectional semifinals for the first time in nine years.
The team beat North Andover in the first round and followed it up with an upset win over a highly ranked Tewskbury squad in the quarterfinals, 4-2 before falling to eventual sectional champ Lincoln-Sudbury in the semis.
On the ice, senior captain Alex Enes was a first team All Conference selection as he was reliable in his own end and a potent puck moving, offensive weapon with 19. Juniors Liam Lyons and Sal Costanzo, both All-Stars, led the team in scoring with 42 and 37 points respectively. Lyons was the program’s leading scorer this decade with 89 career points.
Senior captain Eddie Mahoney was the team’s most complete forward, he also scored 34 points. In goal, junior Noah Poliskey was dominant when at his, especially in the tournament win over Tewksbury, where he stopped 37 shots.
