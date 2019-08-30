Gloucester: 2010 Football
Record: 13-0
Season accolades: Division 1A State champs, NEC North champs, 26 game win streak, NEC North MVP Jordan Shairs.
The skinny: Paul Ingram’s final season as head coach capped off the best two-year and four-year run in program history as Gloucester went 26-0 and 50-2 respectively en route to three Super Bowl titles and four Super Bowl appearances. The 2010 team may have had the greatest depth of talent in that run with standout football players at all 22 positions. The Fishermen were so dominant they were only challenged once all season long, a 14-7 win over Lynn Classical in a winner-take-all game for the NEC North championship at Newell Stadium. The team had a high powered offense with a relentless rushing attack and a more than reliable passing attack to complement it and a stingy, physical defense that dominated at the line of scrimmage and in the secondary. Those attributes make this team not only the best of the 2010’s, but one of GHS football all time greatest teams. The Fishermen put a stamp on the season in the Division 1A playoffs. At 11-0, the MIAA forced the team to travel to 8-3 Lincoln-Sudbury, but they took care of business for a 21-0 win. In the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, the Fishermen took on a Bridgewater-Raynham team that was hungry for revenge after dropping the Super Bowl to Gloucester in 2009. Gloucester went on to outclass the Trojans to the tune of a 33-13 beat down.
On the gridiron, the Fishermen were crawling with Northeastern Conference stars, landing six All Conference players and two more All-Star performers. Senior Jordan Shairs was the NEC MVP as he rushed 1,400 yards and 30 touchdowns and was one of the best middle linebackers in the conference. Senior linebacker and running back Gilbert Brown, senior tight end and defensive end Chris Unis, senior offensive tackle and defensive end Andrew Mizzoni, senior split end and cornerback Adam Philpott and senior wing back and defensive back Brandon Cusumano were all first team All NEC selections. All were elite players on both sides of the ball. Senior center and defensive tackle Anthony Latassa and senior defensive tackle Bryan Ingersoll were NEC All-Star selections. Senior captain Mike Tomaino was also a big time contributor at split end and defensive back, while quarterback Joey Avila was the last Gloucester signal caller to pass for 1,000 yards. With All-Stars at every layer of the field, the Fishermen ran roughshod over the competition and turned in Gloucester’s greatest sports season of the decade.
Rockport: 2010 Boys Soccer
Record: 18-4-1
Season Accolades: Division 3 North champs, Cape Ann League Small champs, CAL Small Player of the Year Keady Segel.
The skinny: Over the last decade, the Rockport boys soccer team has had an incredible run as four teams found their way into the top 10. None were better than the 2010 team under Dave Curley, that won the program’s first ever sectional championship. The Vikings were knocking on the door for a sectional title the previous season, reaching the finals but falling just short with a loss to Weston. In 2010, an absolutely stacked Rockport lineup took the section by storm with a relentless onslaught that featured elite players in the Division 3 North section at every position on the field. Rockport was battle tested and clutch, and that turned into four state tournament wins and a berth in the Eastern Mass. finals, where another stacked team, Dover-Sherborn, took them out in overtime, 2-1. Rockport’s dominance over Division 3 North was on display right away with a 5-1 win over Winthrop in the opening round. In the Quarterfinals, Rockport faced its toughest test in the sectional tournament with a 1-0 win in penalty kicks over arch rival Lynnfield, another CAL opponent. In the semifinals, the Vikings got over the hump with a dominant, 2-0 win over Weston to set up a finals match against St. Mary’s. While the Spartans were up to the challenge, turning the game into a bit of a grind, Rockport’s talent was too much for them and they came away with a 1-0 victory to clinch the sectional crown.
On the pitch, goal keeper Keady Segel turned in one of the best season’s in program history. A dominant force, Segel, who went on to play collegiately at Boston College, was the Cape Ann League Player of the Year. He finished the sectional tournament with three straight shutouts and even scored a penalty kick goal in the sectional finals. Senior midfielder Shaffy Roell was the team’s top play maker and an All CAL selection. He was fouled in the box to set up Segel’s penalty kick goal to clinch the sectional title. Junior C.J. Burnham was Rockport’s leading scorer and an All League performer while twin brother A.J. Burnham was the team’s top back and an All League selection. Senior striker Cam Tibert was an All League performer, establishing himself as a dominant offensive threat after moving up from the midfield, where he played as a junior. Rockport’s elite talent was off the charts in 2010, and as a result the team turned in the best season in program history and Rockport High’s best season of the decade.
Manchester Essex: 2018 Girls Tennis
Record: 19-1
Season Accolades: Division 3 State champs, Cape Ann League champs, five straight postseason shutouts.
The skinny: The Hornets were simply dominant in 2018 with a lineup that was too deep and talented for every opponent to handle in Division 3 and the Cape Ann League. Head coach Ken Rawson became the third head coach to lead the program to a state title in the decade as the Hornets also won Division 3 in 2011 and 2013. The 2018 team, however, stands tall above the rest, getting the nod just ahead of the undefeated 2013 for its display of dominance in the postseason. Manchester Essex had only one loss all season and it came at the hands of Division 2 state champ Winchester. Other than that, the team was flawless, and it was simply perfect in the postseason, winning all five of its tournament matches by a score of 5-0. While every starter was pushed individually in the postseason, they were just too strong for their opponents and found a way to come out on top. The Hornets opened up the tournament with a shutout of Weston in the Quarterfinals, which was one of the more competitive matches in the run. They followed it up with a win over Notre Dame in the semis and a 5-0 win over arch rival Lynnfield in the finals, the team that eliminated them from the postseason in the two previous seasons. From there, the team wrapped up the Eastern Mass. crown with a 5-0 win over Ursuline Academy, a match were every individual match was highly competitive but the Hornets proved to be more clutch. In the state finals, the Hornets breezed to a shutout win over Hopedale.
On the court, the team’s talent could not be matched as they swept the Cape Ann League open at every spot, meaning every starter earned All League status. Sophomore Olivia Mariotti, who has already committed to play at Brown University in the fall of 2020, did not lose a match all season. Stephanie Pratt was an All League performer at the No. 2 spot as was Bridget Miller at the No. 3 spot. Sisters Chanel Bullock and Christina Bullock were an All League first doubles tandem that overwhelmed opponents with their skill. Andrea Rennie and Jessie Miller round out the starting lineup and they were All League performers at No. 2 doubles. The Hornets were just a cut above the field in 2018, and they played their best when the most was on the line. The team’s performance when it matters most makes it the best team performance of the decade for the school in a decade that was crowded with successful programs.
