Gloucester: 2018 Field Hockey
Record: 16-2-3
Season Accolades: Northeastern Conference Champs... Most wins for the program this decade... Division 2 North Semifinalists.
The skinny: Head coach Lauren Riley Gove's squad had tons of hype heading into the 2018 season with a squad packed with talent and experience; and it lived up to those lofty expectations. Gloucester had tons of depth at every layer of the field and an offense that was incredibly difficult to contain with elite scorers all over the field. The Fishermen won the NEC with an undefeated record in conference play for the second season in a row. In the postseason, the team won two tournament games for the second time in the decade, knocking off Wilmington in the first round and then taking Newburyport to overtime in the quarterfinal round setting up a showdown with Manchester Essex in the semis. The Fishermen dropped a devastating, 1-0 game in a shootout, a game where Gloucester generated more scoring chances and was incredibly well played on both sides.
On the field, the team had superstar players everywhere. Sophomore Mia Salah set a new single season program record for goals with 24 while senior captain Tracy Wood was right behind her with 23, the second highest single season point total. Both were All Conference players. Senior midfielder Jemima Grow was an All State selection and All Conference performer, controlling the tempo of the game. Junior Cate Delaney led the team in assists and was another All Conference selection. Senior midfielder Bailey Marshall and senior defenders Ruby Melvin and Rachel Rallo were NEC All-Stars.
Rockport: 2012 Hockey
Record: 13-6-1
Season Accolades: Commonwealth Athletic Conference runner up... Deepest tournament run in program history... Most wins for the program this decade... Division 3 North Semifinalists.
The skinny: Rockport's steady incline up the Division 3 North ranks culminated with the program's best season of the decade in 2012. Head coach Derek Papalegis' squad lost some key players to graduation from 2011, but had more than enough talent to reload and reach the sectional semifinals, the team's deepest state tournament run this decade. Rockport was strong both in and outside of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference and entered the postseason with a 12-5-1 record. After a first round bye, the team picked up one of the biggest wins in program history in the quarterfinals. Taking on arch nemesis Marblehead, who eliminated the Vikings from the tournament in two previous seasons by a combined score of 17-1 and were the defending Division 3 State Champs, the Vikings pulled out a 2-0 win.
On the ice, the Vikings were absolutely loaded and it started in goal with junior Colby Foster, an All Conference player who made 43 saves in the win over Marblehead and was a dominant force, using his height and positioning to stifle powerful offenses. Juniors Conor Douglass and Mike Tupper, both All Conference performers, led the team in scoring with 28 points each. Tupper scored both goals in the Marblehead win while Douglass went on to score 100 career points. Beau Gauthier and Josh Guertin were both reliable, point-a-game scorers on the Rockport forward line.
Manchester Essex: 2010 Field Hockey
Record: 21-1-1
Season Accolades: Outright Cape Ann League champs... Division 2 North Finalists... Most wins for the program this decade.
The skinny: In head coach Andrea Slaven's first season as head coach, the Hornets were a dominant force that could only be stopped by the state’s premier field hockey program, Watertown. The Hornets are stacked with talent just about every year, but the 2010 squad was a little more stacked than usual as it picked up 21 wins, ran the table in the Cape Ann League (Large and Small Divisions) and then dominated three tournament games before reaching the finals. The Hornets got to the finals by topping Swampscott, Wayland and Bishop Fenwick by a combined score of 12-0, setting up a showdown with Watertown. While the Hornets were incredibly competitive and had their moments of control, Watertown, which has won 12 straight Division 2 North titles dating back to 2008, squeaked out a 2-1 win. The 2010 game was about as close as Manchester Essex has gotten to beating the Red Raiders in nine meetings in the sectional finals.
On the field, senior Kyle Marsh had an incredible season to lead Manchester Essex as she had over 20 goals and 20 assists, good enough to make her an All League player and an All Northeast Region Selection by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Senior defender Patty Wright was an All League selection for her play in front of All-Star goalie Vicki Grimes. Senior forward Hannah Beardsley, the team's second leading scorer, and midfielder Olivia Dumont were All-Star selections.
