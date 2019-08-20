Gloucester: 2019 Boys Basketball
Record: 16-7
Season accolades: Program's second ever trip to the sectional semifinals... Second highest win total in program history... Hosted two state tournament games for the first time in program history... NEC South Co-MVP Marcus Montagnino and NEC South Coach of the Year Khris Silveria.
The skinny: The Fishermen were an experienced group and it showed as they survived a treacherous Northeastern Conference (when the GBL merged with the NEC, boys basketball was the conference's best sport from top to bottom) with nine regular season wins over state tournament teams. Gloucester, which had only reached the sectional quarterfinals two other times in program history and the semifinals just one other time, won two hard fought tournament games at the Smith Field House over rival Danvers in an overtime thriller in the first round and over Reading in the quarterfinals. Gloucester's run came to an end in the sectional semifinals against top-seeded Belmont, the eventual sectional champ.
On the floor, head coach Khris Silveria's squad did not have many weaknesses. Offensively, its inside-out offensive game with Marcus Montagnino in the middle and Ben Oliver, an All-Star performer on the outside was nearly unstoppable. Montagnino averaged a double-double per game en route to the NEC South MVP award while Oliver shattered the program's all time three-point record with over 200 threes to his name. Senior Marc Smith was a two-way standout at point guard while Matt Montagnino was one of the team's top defensive players and a reliable scoring option when called upon.
Rockport: 2015 Softball
Record: 14-6
Season accolades: Cape Ann League Baker Division runners up... Division 3 North Quarterfinalists... Scored more than 10 runs per game offensively.
The skinny: Head coach Dianne Parisi had talent all over the diamond both in the field and at the plate. As a result, the team was a serious threat in Division 3 North and took the eventual sectional champs to the wire. The team's 14 wins were the second most for the program this decade as they finished behind only Amesbury in the CAL Baker Division, finishing up the regular season at 13-5. Amesbury ended up knocking the Vikings out of the state tournament in a 6-4 thriller that the Vikings led for most of the way. The team pounded on Greater Lawrence, 12-1 in its first round matchup while going 8-2 in the CAL during the regular season.
On the diamond, the Vikings were led by a pair of first team All League players in pitcher Jess Collins, a dominant power arm, and first baseman Kayla Parisi, one of the most potent bats in the league on an offensive juggernaut that averaged 10 runs per game. Junior outfielder Allie Davis and sophomore outfielder Rachel Haselgard were also all-star performers for the Vikings while Emily Faulds, Katie Favaloro, Miranda Roller and Meaghan Wonson all provided consistently strong play.
Manchester Essex: 2014 Boys Cross Country
Record: 8-2
Season accolades: Division 6 State Champs... Top 5 finish at Division 2 All State Meet... CAL Baker Runner of the Year Cam Holley... Second place in CAL Baker Division.
The skinny: 2014 was the second of three Division 6 titles for the Hornets' harriers under head coach A.J. Migonis, and this may have been the deepest collection of talent. From the No. 1 spot to the No. 5 spot, Manchester Essex was tough to match up with as the lineup was perfectly built for success at the state level. The Hornets were also incredibly strong in the Cape Ann League with only two losses in the dual meet season, an impressive showing for the smallest cross country school in the league. At the state level, the team won the Division 6 meet by 14 points by placing five runners in the top 15 and then turned in a fifth place finish at the Mass. Division 2 All State Meet.
The starting lineup was led by CAL Baker Runner of the Year Cam Holley, who turned in a fourth place finish to pace the team at the Division 6 Meet and finished 21st at the All State meet. Following Holley was a stacked lineup featuring Patrick Guinee (fifth in Division 6), Spencer Feuerbach (seventh), Nathan Evans (11th) and Charlie Davis (15th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.