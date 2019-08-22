Gloucester: 2017 Girls Outdoor Track and Field
Record: 5-2
Season Accolades: Second at NEC Meet... NEC MVP Sierra Rudolph... Three athletes in Mass. All State Meet... Five future Division 1 college track athletes on the roster.
The skinny: During the dual meet season, track and field can be a numbers game and the 2017 girls outdoor track team is a team that can not be judged by its dual meet season. As the smallest school in the NEC North Division, which became much more difficult with thanks to the merger with the Greater Boston League beginning this year, the Fishermen were at times outflanked in dual meets. In the conference and state meets, however, this team proved to be a stacked team with talent all over the lineup. Head coach David Coleman's squad finished second at the NEC Meet with seven first place finishes and followed it up with a top 10 finish at the Division 1 State Meet.
Gloucester's talent was off the charts during the 2017 outdoor season. Senior Sierra Rudolph, who now competes at Division 1 UMass Lowell, was the conference MVP as she swept all of the jump events (high jump, triple jump, long jump) at the NEC Meet, set a school record in the high jump (5-foot-6) and won the Division 1 State Meet in the event. Carly Curcuru was the 800m champ champ and All State qualifier in the mile. Eve Feuerbach, who is attending Holy Cross in the fall, was an All State qualifier and NEC mile champ while the 4x400m relay team of Rudolph, Feuerbach, Caroline King and Leah Rudolph, who is attending UMass Lowell in the fall, also won a conference title. Kaitlin Marques was a consistent point scorer in several events and currently competes for Division 1 Merrimack.
Rockport: 2010 Boys Basketball
Record: 14-6
Season accolades: Cape Ann League Small runner-up... Highest win total for the program in the decade... Deepest postseason run for the program in the decade... Division 4 North Quarterfinalists.
The skinny: The boys basketball landscape is a treacherous one in the Cape Ann League, especially for the smallest school in the league. But Tim St. Laurent's squad was loaded with talent and took on all comers and a deep and difficult league, which was much more deep and difficult back in 2010 as North Andover and Wilmington were still in the conference. The Vikings finished up the regular season at 13-5 and earned a top four seed in Division 4 North, its first of only two trips to the postseason from 2010-2019. The team picked up the program's lone postseason win of the decade with a first round drubbing of Tyngsborough and fell to Snowden of the Boston City League in a quarterfinal game where the Vikings really couldn't catch a break.
On the floor, senior captain Josh Altman, a first team All CAL selection, was a force. The sharp shooter, who went on to score 1,000 points at Springfield College, averaged more than 21 points per game and was just as likely to put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket as he was to launch a three. Phil MacArthur, a league All-Star, was also a standout offensive player as he averaged just under 13 points per game while establishing himself as one of the CAL's best long range shooters. C.J. Dowdell gave the Vikings a big time presence in the middle as he averaged nine points per game and was the team's leading rebounder. Guard Andreas Contreras and forward Tommy Burnham were also reliable starters on both ends of the floor.
Manchester Essex: 2018 Girls Soccer
Record: 15-4-2
Season accolades: Cape Ann League Baker Champs, first even CAL title for program... CAL Baker MVP Dasa Hase... CAL Baker Coach of the Year Luke Cosgrove... Division 4 North Finalists... Most wins for the program in the decade.
The skinny: The Hornets have steadily climbed the ranks in the Cape Ann League Baker Division this decade and it culminated with the program's first ever league title last fall. The team finished at 11-3-2 in the conference and earned a top four seed in Division 4 North, a difficult task for a team playing in a deep league like the CAL. The Hornets beat tournament teams such as Amesbury, Hamilton-Wenham, North Reading and tied Lynnfield. In the tournament, the team took their game to another level with wins over Academy of Notre Dame, Minuteman and Mystic Valley by a combined score of 25-2. That set the stage for a sectional final thriller, where the Hornets fell, 2-1 to Amesbury in double overtime in a game that could have gone either way.
On the field, head coach Luke Cosgrove had talent and depth at every layer of the field. Manchester Essex had a high powered offense led by CAL Baker MVP Dasa Hase and senior captain Jillian Bowen, a first team All CAL selection. Hase led the conference in scoring with Bowen not far behind. Jade Cromwell led the way on the back end and was a CAL All-Star three times in her high school career with fellow All-Star Claire O'Brien also producing. Kara Glynos and Bella Pomeroy split action in net. Mia Cromwell and Abby Lantz led a stacked group of midfielders with Cromwell earning a spot on the league All-Star team.
