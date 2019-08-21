Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.