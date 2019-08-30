Top 10 Teams of the 2010's

GLOUCESTER
1. 2010 Football
2. 2019 Softball
3. 2013 Baseball
4. 2018 Football
5. 2011 Girls Basketball
6. 2018 Field Hockey
7. 2011 Girls Soccer
8. 2017 Girls Outdoor Track
9. 2016 Hockey
10. 2019 Boys Basketball
ROCKPORT
1. 2010 Boys Soccer
2. 2012 Boys Soccer
3. 2017 Baseball
4. 2012 Softball
5. 2011 Boys Soccer
6. 2012 Hockey
7. 2013 Boys Soccer
8. 2010 Boys Basketball
9. 2010 Field Hockey
10. 2015 Softball
MANCHESTER ESSEX
1. 2018 Girls Tennis
2. 2013 Girls Tennis
3. 2019 Baseball
4. 2019 Girls Lacrosse
5. 2014 Boys Soccer
6. 2010 Field Hockey
7. 2013 Girls Cross Country
8. 2018 Girls Soccer
9. 2012 Boys Basketball
10. 2014 Boys Cross Country
HONORABLE MENTION
Gloucester: 2010 Baseball (15-5, NEC Small champs, Division 2 North Semifinalist), 2014 Boys Indoor Track (7-0, NEC South champs), 2016 Girls Outdoor Track and Field (7-0, NEC South champs), 2016 Field Hockey (14-5-2, NEC runner up, Division 2 North Semifinalist), 2017 Field Hockey (14-1-3, NEC champs, Division 2 North Quarterfinalist), 2017 Softball (18-4, NEC South champs, Division 2 North Semifinalist), 2019 Baseball (18-4, NEC North champs, Division 3 North Semifinalist).
Rockport: 2010 Baseball (10-11, CAL Small runner up, Division 4 North Semifinalist), 2014 Softball (14-6, CAL Baker runner up, Division 3 North Quarterfinalist).
Manchester Essex: 2010 Girls Basketball (13-13, Division 4 North champs), 2011 Girls Tennis (18-4, Division 3 State Champs), 2013 Boys Cross Country (8-2, Division 6 State champs), 2014 Boys Basketball (16-6, CAL Baker champs, Division 4 North Semifinalist), 2014 Girls Cross Country (8-2, Division 6 State champs), 2016 Boys Soccer (17-2-3, CAL Baker champs, Division 4 North Finalist), 2017 Baseball (19-4, CAL Baker champs, Division 4 North Finalist) 2017 Field Hockey (19-1-1, CAL Baker champs, Division 2 North Finalist).
