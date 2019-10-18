Tournament Bound

The Gloucester field hockey team wrapped up its busiest week of the season on Friday at home against Saugus.
The Fishermen had four games in five days, and after a 5-0 win over the Sachems at Newell Stadium, they finished off a perfect week by outscoring their opponents 22-6 in four victories.
With its fourth straight win, Gloucester not only moves to 7-3-2 on the season, it clinches a state tournament berth for the seventh season in a row.
“It was a real team effort today,” Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. “We were working on the momentum we built this week and it carried into this one. Saugus has a great goalie and is very good on defense so we knew we had to move the ball and push in the circle, and that’s what we did.”
Gloucester dominated the game from the opening whistle, outshooting the Sachems, 17-0 while putting together a 12-0 advantage in corner chances.
The Fishermen defense didn’t get a ton of work on the day because they were so efficient with the ball, quickly clearing out of harms way before Saugus could get into the circle. In fact, Saugus did not push the ball into the circle until the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Senior captain Cate Delaney led the Gloucester offense as she followed up a six assist game in Thursday’s win over Everett with a hat trick on Friday.
Delaney opened up the scoring at 12:26 of the first half when she knocked in a rebound off of a Lauren Alves shot after a corner chance. Less than 10 minutes later, she struck again on a scrum in front of the Sachems goal to give Gloucester a 2-0 lead at the break.
Ella Marshall made it 3-0 when she put home a rebound 12 minutes into the second half and Avery Smith followed eight minutes later before Delaney capped the scoring with her third goal of the game with just over four minutes to play.
“Everyone contributed today,” Riley Gove said. “We’re in a groove right now and it shows. Our ball movement has been great, we’re getting a lot of chances and we’re finishing them. It’s been a lot of different players getting it done for us this week. It was a long week but the girls were up for it.”
Gloucester follows up a crowded week with another crowded week to finish off the regular season. The Fishermen have four more games next week starting with Everett on Monday at Newell Stadium (4 p.m.) followed by a game at Peabody on Wednesday, a home game against Marblehead on Thursday and a home game with Malden on Saturday to finish off the regular season.
