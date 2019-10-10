The Manchester Essex girls soccer team is bound for the Division 4 North State Tournament.
With a dominant, 4-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday at Hyland Field, the Hornets move to 7-3-4 with three games remaining in the regular season, clinching a winning record and a third straight postseason berth.
Senior captain Maya Baker opened up the scoring to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead. The home team took complete control heading into halftime as Madison Lawler and Dasa Hase scored to make it 3-0 at the break.
Baker added her second goal of the afternoon in the second half to cap the scoring at 4-0.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Hornets still have a lot to play for.
Tournament seeding is always important and the team is also still alive for the CAL Baker championship, although it does not control its own destiny. The Hornets are 6-3-4 in the CAL and trail 7-1-4 Amesbury in the league standings. Amesbury has four league games remaining and needs two more wins to clinch the league.
The Hornets are back in action on Wednesday at Lynnfield (6 p.m.) and then travel to Georgetown next Friday (6 p.m.) before finishing off the regular season on October 24 at home against Ipswich (6:30 p.m.).
