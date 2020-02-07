Tournament Bound

For the third season in a row, the Gloucester boys basketball team is heading to the state tournament.
The Fishermen punched their postseason ticket on Friday night with a 66-56 win over Swampscott at the Smith Field House to move to 10-7 on the season and avenge an early season loss to Swampscott.
Gloucester now has three more regular season games to improve its state tournament seeding.
“It’s good to get in, that was our goal from the start of the season,” Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria said. “Swampscott is a scrappy team and they make it tough on you every possession. But we played really good defense too and it carried us through.”
Senior captain Marcus Montagnino was a force on Friday night with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Montagnino had it going from the start with Gloucester’s first eight points and 19 by the time halftime hit.
At the end of the night, he was knocking down jump shots, including a pair of three pointers, he was getting points in the paint and he was getting to the free throw line as he knocked down 13 foul shots.
“When Marcus is going like that, we win,” Silveria said. “He just took over tonight from the start and he couldn’t be stopped.”
Montagnino helped the Fishermen gain a comfortable lead for good with a strong second quarter.
Gloucester led 12-8 after a grind of an opening frame, but Gloucester started to gain some separation and find some shots to go down in the second. Montagnino had 10 of Gloucester’s 14 in the frame and 19 of the team’s 26 at the half. He scored seven in a row to help the Fishermen go on a 14-3 run to finish off the quarter and head into the break with a 26-14 edge.
In the second half, Gloucester led by as much as 19 and had a comfortable lead throughout.
Zach Oliver scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, including a couple of big three-pointers with Swampscott threatening to get back into the game.
Andrew Augustin led the Big Blue with 26, 22 in the second half.
While Swampscott never let Gloucester pull away, it never got it to single digits.
Silveria was quick to praise his team’s defense all night. The Fishermen held Swampscott to 36% shooting on the night but that number was at 27% after three quarters, where Gloucester was able to build its lead.
“We really came to play defensively and we played tough,” Silveria said.
“Zach Oliver took a big charge for us. We were talking before the game about who was going to take a charge for us.
He did it and it really got the team going.”
Gloucester is now off until Thursday when Salem visits the Smith Field House (7 p.m.). The Fishermen finish off the regular season at the IABBO Holiday Tournament in Beverly. They open up tournament play on Sunday against Bishop Fenwick (2:30 p.m.) and will take on either Beverly or Masconomet on Monday in the second round.
“It’s a tough schedule to finish but that’s a good thing now that we got in,” Silveria said.
“We played the iron of the conference, then we were able to win two in a row, now we get the chance to get ready for the tournament by playing three more good teams.”
Gloucester 66, Swampscott 56
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Swampscott 8 6 16 26| 56
Gloucester 12 14 20 20| 66
S: Andrew Augustin 11-1-26, Justin Ratner 2-1-7, Jacob Cooke 2-0-6, Liam Hamilton 2-2-6, Jason Aucone 2-0-5, Oscar Hale 1-2-4, Ethan Eichler 1-0-2.
G: Marcus Montagnino 9-13-33, Zach Oliver 5-4-17, Byron Thomas 2-2-7, Jayden DelTorchio 2-0-4, Sam Ciolino 2-0-4, Eduardo Rivera 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: S, Augustin 3, Ratner 2, Cooke 2, Aucone; G, Oliver 3, Montagnino 2, Thomas.
Halftime: 26-14 Gloucester
Records: S, 7-9; G, 10-7.
