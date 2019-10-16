Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.