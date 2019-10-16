A state tournament berth will have to wait a little longer for the Rockport boys soccer team.
The Vikings entered Wednesday's Cape Ann League crossover match against North Reading at Ryan Curley Field needing a win or a tie to clinch. After a 1-0 loss in a game where Rockport dominated for the vast majority of the day, the team still needs one more point to clinch.
The Vikings (7-4-3) can wrap up a postseason berth with a win or tie at Essex Tech on Friday (4 p.m.).
"We played well, just not well enough," Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. "We had our chances, we controlled possession, we just couldn't put one in. That's soccer though. Credit to North Reading, they don't give up a lot of goals and they showed why today."
It was a clash of styles on Wednesday as North Reading likes to play a kick and chase game with one striker up top. The Hornet's style is predicated on counter attacks, superior defensive positioning and long balls starting from the back line.
Rockport, on the other hand, takes a more methodical approach, building scoring chances through possession and superior midfield play.
That midfield play was stellar on Wednesday as Charlie Prentiss, Dillon VanDerPool, Adam Ramsden, Benin Murdock and Mike Nocela kept Rockport on the offensive for most of the game.
"We controlled midfield and North Reading avoided it with their backs going over the top," Curley said. "We limited their chances but as the game went on and we were still scoreless ,we started pressing. We have played really well all season, we just have to learn how to win these types of games."
North Reading scored the game's lone goal, on really its only quality scoring chance, 10 minutes in. Rockport attempted to clear the box but the attempt was shanked and went right to a Hornet's midfielder, who slid a pass between the defense on to the foot of Sam McGeachie, who finished the chance to make it 1-0.
Rockport dominated in the first 10 minutes and continued to control from there, outshooting the visiting Hornets 16-5 on the day. But North Reading keeper Will Carpenter was up to the task.
An aggressive net minder, Carpenter continuously came out of his net to cut off angles and disrupt passing lanes. He made nine saves on the day to preserve the shutout.
"That's a defensive minded team and they're always in the right position," Curley said. "We did a good job working some chances but we couldn't finish."
Rockport's best chance came early in the second half when Andrew Guelli was sent on a partial breakaway. But the trailing North Reading back cut off the left side of the net and Carpenter aggressively came out to cut off Guelli's angle to the right and made the stop.
